Festive Food Ideas From a Party Loving Pro on TipsOnTv

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / The holidays are meant to be joyful but for the host, they can also be overwhelming. Food writer and recipe developer Marisel Salazar shares some top tips for making holiday entertaining feel effortless, festive, and full of flavor. Marisel is known for her vibrant personality and bold recipes that reflect her cultural heritage and globe-trotting taste. Whether hosting brunch, Friends-giving, or a family feast, she offers fun and flavorful ideas that take the pressure off and bring people together.

MAKE HOLIDAY SIDES STAND OUT

When hosting this season, do not be afraid to add a little flavor. Guests might expect traditional dishes, but they will remember the personal touches and they do not have to be expensive or time-consuming. Del Monte vegetables make it so easy to pull together bold, delicious, elevated sides. New flavors like Mexican Style Street Corn and Hot Honey Carrots bring excitement to any holiday lineup. Check out these easy-to-make, impressive recipes like the Hot Honey Glazed Carrots and Street Corn Salsa. For more information, visit www.delmonte.com

A FESTIVE BEVERAGE IDEA

There is nothing like a great cup of coffee during the holidays, and to really savor the flavor, the go-to is Don Francisco's Coffee. Their premium 100% arabica coffee is rich, smooth, and made with over 150 years of family tradition and quality behind it. Try their flavored coffees like Butterscotch Toffee, Caramel Cream, and Vanilla Nut. They are warm, indulgent, and full of holiday comfort. It is the perfect cozy touch and makes it easy to whip up simple recipes like a Caramel Café au Lait with steamed milk or a Toffee Nut Latte topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. Easy, festive, and special. For more information, visit donfranciscos.com

A MUST-HAVE COMFORT FOOD

Nothing says comfort like mac and cheese. Always keep Bob Evans Macaroni & Cheese on hand, it is warm, satisfying and microwave ready in minutes. Their Original and Bacon Mac & Cheese bring homestyle comfort to the table, making connection the centerpiece of holiday celebrations. The Original is rich and creamy, made with 100% real cheddar cheese, while the Bacon Mac & Cheese blends indulgent cheeses with smoky bacon. Add a festive twist like this Cranberry and Brie Mac and Cheese, that's delicious and a perfect addition to any holiday table. For more information, visit bobevansgrocery.com

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV is a lifestyle blog featuring content as seen on national and local media outlets. Expert hosts share advice for viewers, listeners, and readers. TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle, and more.

