TIDAL NRG LLC: TIDAL NRG, Energy Tech, and Qynergy Forge Strategic MOU to Launch Breakthrough Power & Manufacturing Joint Venture

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / TIDAL NRG LLC ("TIDAL"), Energy Tech LLC ("Energy Tech"), and Qynergy announced today that the parties have executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) outlining their intent to form a joint venture focused on next-generation power infrastructure, regenerative energy technologies, high-efficiency materials, and advanced manufacturing capabilities in Texas.

Under the MOU, the parties will collaborate to evaluate and structure a joint venture that includes:

The option to develop and construct a new manufacturing facility in a mutually approved Texas location to support advanced energy technology production and deployment.

Exclusive access for TIDAL to Energy Tech's regenerative power and quantum data center technologies , which incorporate high-grade graphene components to enhance energy density, thermal stability, and overall system efficiency.

Negotiation of a power-as-a-service (PaaS) offtake agreement, enabling TIDAL to deliver scalable, resilient power solutions across its hyperscale on-grid and off-grid portfolio.

"This MOU marks an important step in combining market-leading energy technologies with TIDAL's portfolio of powered land assets and hyperscale partnerships," said Chad L. Swensen, President & CEO of TIDAL NRG LLC. "We believe the potential joint venture could accelerate the deployment of disruptive power solutions across the state of Texas."

Alan Gaines, Chairman of TIDAL NRG, added:

"This collaboration brings together best-in-class technology partners to address one of the most urgent challenges of our time - delivering reliable, scalable power to support America's digital and industrial growth. By aligning with Energy Tech and Qynergy, we are positioning TIDAL to lead the next wave of energy innovation in Texas."

Dr. Chester Coleman, Chief Technology Officer of TIDAL NRG, underscored the breakthrough nature of the technology stack:

"The convergence of regenerative power systems, quantum-coordinated data center architecture, and high-grade graphene-based components represents a transformational leap for the energy and compute industries. Graphene's exceptional conductivity, strength, and thermal properties unlock new performance thresholds that traditional materials simply can't achieve."

Dr. Coleman also shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration:

"I'm excited to be working alongside the TIDAL management team to bring this groundbreaking technology to market. Their vision, operational discipline, and ability to execute at scale create the perfect environment for deploying innovations - including graphene-enhanced power systems - that can fundamentally reshape the future of energy and high-density compute infrastructure."

The collaboration also positions the parties to explore grant funding, strategic capital opportunities, and rapid commercialization pathways that leverage Qynergy's engineering strengths and Energy Tech's regenerative and quantum power platforms.

The MOU establishes a framework and negotiation of definitive agreements expected in early 2026.

About TIDAL NRG LLC

TIDAL NRG is a Texas-based power infrastructure company developing on-grid and off-grid solutions for hyperscale data centers, energy-intensive industries, and next-generation compute infrastructure.

About Energy Tech LLC

Energy Tech develops regenerative power systems, graphene-enhanced high-efficiency components, and quantum data center technologies designed to deliver resilient and efficient power at scale.

About Qynergy

Qynergy provides technology innovation, commercialization support, and advanced engineering solutions across energy, defense, and scientific sectors.

