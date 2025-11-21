Andaz Turks & Caicos Residences Surpass $100 Million in Sales, Marking Record Momentum

Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay Set to Open Spring 2026

PROVIDENCIALES, TURKS & CAICOS / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay , a luxury residential and resort community located along the world-renowned Grace Bay Beach, has achieved a significant milestone with more than $100 million in gross residential sales to date. This accomplishment underscores strong demand for the highly anticipated property, which will debut as the first Andaz branded property in the Caribbean.

Sales momentum has accelerated dramatically in 2025, with the Fall season marking the project's strongest month since breaking ground in June 2023. Five residences sold totaling over $17 million, pushing cumulative sales past the $100 million mark. With all penthouse residences and the entire Reef Collection now sold out, availability is limited to a select number of one- and two-bedroom residences, plus the final three-bedroom residence and the last remaining Sunrise Studio. Current listings begin at $1,575,000 USD, with a scheduled price increase taking effect on December 1st, 2025.

"Surpassing $100 million in sales is a powerful milestone that reflects the demand for this one-of-a-kind property," said Matt McDonald, Managing Director. "We're thrilled by the response from buyers seeking both a lifestyle investment and the unmatched benefits that come with Andaz and Hyatt's world-class brand."

Each residence embraces contemporary Caribbean living with floor-to-ceiling glass, seamless indoor-outdoor layouts, and curated interior finishes inspired by Grace Bay's turquoise waters and salt-kissed sand. Owners also enjoy exclusive access to resort amenities, including a full-service spa with sauna and cold plunge, a yoga pavilion, multiple dining venues, tennis and pickleball courts, the Crablets Kids Club, and dedicated World of Hyatt concierge services. Residences may also be included in Hyatt's rental program, offering owners the flexibility to participate in nightly rental inventory.

Easily accessible, Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay will be located just off Leeward Highway, a short 15-minute drive from Providenciales International Airport. Turks & Caicos is serviced by more than 20 domestic and international flights, making it a popular destination and investment for vacation homeowners. Interested buyers are encouraged to inquire soon, as pricing will adjust under the upcoming December 1st, 2025 increase.

For more information or residential sales inquiries, please visit www.andaztcresidences.com or phone +1 649 232-4119.

About Andaz Turks & Caicos

Set to debut in early 2026, Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay will offer a premier five-star experience as the first Hyatt property in the Turks & Caicos Islands. The resort will feature 59 resort keys and 73 residential units, complemented by world-class amenities, including three dining venues, a pool bar, a state-of-the-art fitness centre, full-service spa with sauna and cold plunge circuit, and a kid's activity club. For more information, visit www.andaztcresidences.com .

About Andaz

Global in scale while local in perspective, the Andaz brand empowers self-expression and stimulates guests' curiosity through imaginative travel for a distinctively local experience. Through thoughtful, unscripted service tailored for travelers, Andaz hotels enable guests to go beyond the familiar to discover and define their personal essence while immersing themselves in the spirit of the eclectic culture around them. Currently, there are 29 Andaz hotels open: Andaz 5th Avenue in New York, Andaz San Diego, Andaz West Hollywood, Andaz Napa, Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Bungalows, Andaz Savannah, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Andaz Munich Schwabinger Tor, Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market, Andaz Mayakoba Resort Riviera Maya, Andaz Mexico City Condesa, Andaz Costa Rica Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, Andaz London Liverpool Street, Andaz Amsterdam Prinsengracht, Andaz Prague, Andaz Singapore, Andaz Bali, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, Andaz Delhi, Andaz Xintiandi in Shanghai, Andaz Shenzhen Bay, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills, Andaz Seoul Gangnam, Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Andaz Xiamen, Andaz Vienna Am Belvedere, Andaz Nanjing Hexi and Andaz Macau For more information, please visit andaz.com . Follow @Andaz on Facebook , X and Instagram , and tag photos with WhenInAndaz.

