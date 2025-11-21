Tech Influencer and Digital Media Star Shira Lazar Shares Her Holiday Must-Haves for 2025 on TipsOnTV

Hot Holiday Gifts & Gadgets for Friends and Family

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / Finding the perfect gifts for friends and family during the holiday season is not easy especially with so many tech trends, tools, and toys launching all at once. To help make that gift list glow this year, Shira Lazar shares her exclusive list of top gifts and gadget must-haves for every age and interest. This Emmy-nominated digital lifestyle host, known for her insight across platforms like MTV, CNN, and What's Trending, showcases the best ways to stay connected, creative, and clutter-free this season. Whether shopping for a tech-lover, creative crafter, or someone who needs help organizing their space.

BRINGING HOLIDAY MAGIC HOME

This year, creativity is the ultimate gift, and Cricut Joy Xtra helps bring that winter magic home. This smart cutting machine makes it easy to create personalized décor and heartfelt gifts for any home this holiday season, whether it is crafting a custom Christmas Countdown or personalized candle display. Supported by Cricut Design Space, design and cut everything from custom labels to holiday home projects with no craft room required. Bring winter magic home with Cricut Joy Xtra, the perfect tool for spreading creativity and joy all season long. For more information, visit cricut.com

A GIFT THAT ANY HOMEOWNER WOULD APPRECIATE

Whether it is a new homeowner, or if it is someone that loves to organize and really wants to redo their garage space, Gladiator should definitely be on the radar this holiday season. The GearTrack Pack is a fan favorite, with eight feet of GearTrack Channel and eight versatile hooks that can hold everything from small tools to heavy ladders. Built to last, it grows as storage needs evolve, making it a thoughtful, practical, and stylish gift. This will definitely be that organizational tool that moves through every season of life. For more information, visit www.gladiatorgarageworks.com

STAYING CONNECTED

The gift to stay connected is T-Mobile, and with their best deal of the season, families who switch can get four free smartphones and four voice lines for just $25 per line per month, that is $100 all in with no trade-in required! Score over $1,000 in savings on the latest tech from Samsung, Google, and Motorola. Also, with Magenta Status, T-Mobile customers get unbeatable value and exclusive perks across travel, entertainment and more - all backed by a 5-year price guarantee on America's Best Mobile Network, simply for being a customer. For more information, visit www.t-mobile.com

HOT TECH TRENDS

Another hot trend are these Arzopa digital picture frames. They are known for their innovative, affordable digital display technology. This is the D14 Gold Digital Photo Frame. With just a tap, photos and videos appear on the frame from anywhere in the world. Multiple family members can send photos directly to the frame. Arzopa provides unlimited free cloud storage, so memories never stop coming, plus no subscription, no fees. This frame supports up to 2-minute video messages, has a brilliant 14? Full HD IPS display, and built-in Wi-Fi, which brings every memory to life in rich detail. For more information, visit www.arzopa.com

