The Barber Shop Marketing Recognized Nationally for Award-Winning Work Across North Texas Communities

Platinum, Gold, and Silver awards celebrate the agency's standout campaigns that elevate local culture, tourism, and regional brands

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / The Barber Shop Marketing, a leading full-service advertising agency in North Texas, is celebrating another standout year of creative excellence after being honored with multiple 2025 MarCom Awards and 2025 Davey Awards-two of the industry's most respected global competitions. These wins highlight the agency's commitment to award-winning design, strategy, and storytelling for its municipal, festival, cultural, and regional brand partners.

The internationally recognized MarCom Awards, one of the world's largest creative competitions, awarded The Barber Shop Marketing four major honors in 2025:

Platinum - Tarrant Roofing Ad Campaign

Gold - Town of Addison: The Addison Performing Arts Centre

Gold - City of Richardson: 2025 Cottonwood Art Festival

Gold - Town of Addison: 2025 Taste Addison Poster

At the same time, the agency earned four distinctions from the 2025 Davey Awards, which honor small agencies with big ideas:

Gold - 2025 Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival

Silver - 2025 Cottonwood Art Festival

Silver - The Addison Performing Arts Centre Rebrand

Silver - Town of Addison World Cup Tourism Promotional Ad

These accolades further strengthen The Barber Shop Marketing's reputation as one of North Texas' most innovative and results-driven creative agencies-an ongoing theme reflected in recent award cycles. The agency's prior recognitions include multiple national honors documented in past releases, underscoring sustained excellence across digital, branding, video, social, and integrated campaigns.

The Barber Shop Marketing's award-winning campaigns represent some of the most beloved municipal and cultural events in Texas, including Wildflower! Arts & Music Festival, Cottonwood Art Festival, Taste Addison, and the Addison Performing Arts Centre. Each winning project reflects the agency's signature approach: strong creative grounded in strategy, deep community understanding, and collaborative client partnerships.

"These awards are a testament to our team's passion for creative excellence, storytelling, and serving the communities we love," said Amy Hall, President & CEO of The Barber Shop Marketing. "We are honored to elevate these cities, festivals, and organizations through bold, meaningful work-and proud to see our clients celebrated on a national stage."

The Barber Shop Marketing's recognized work spans an impressive range of categories:

Branding & Rebranding

Digital Advertising

Integrated Campaigns

Poster & Festival Creative

Tourism Marketing

Video Content & Storytelling

The awards also underscore the agency's ability to tailor creative to diverse audiences-supporting economic development initiatives, arts communities, tourism, major festivals, and local businesses across North Texas. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing and their award-winning work, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com.

About The Barber Shop Marketing:

The Barber Shop Marketing is an award-winning, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. Known for its strategic excellence and creative techniques, The Barber Shop partners with industry-leading clients, including Abacus Plumbing, Air Conditioning & Electrical, Bill Dickason Chevrolet, City of Richardson, CXE, Inc., Guardian Roofing, Gutters & Insulation, Microlife USA Inc., Town of Addison, Wade College, and WindowCraft Windows & Doors. The Barber Shop Marketing delivers a comprehensive suite of services including brand strategy, creative development, media planning and buying, digital marketing, social media management, public relations, and search engine optimization. For more information about The Barber Shop Marketing, visit www.thebarbershopmarketing.com or phone (214) 217-7177. Follow The Barber Shop Marketing on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebarbershopmarketing or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-barber-shop-marketing.

Contact Information

Name: Amy Hall

Title: President & CEO

Email: amy@thebarbershopmarketing.com

SOURCE: The Barber Shop Marketing

