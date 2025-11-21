Fort Myers, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO) ("Alico" or the "Company") today announced that John Kiernan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Noble Capital Markets 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference, taking place December 2-3, 2025 in Boca Raton, FL.

Alico's presentation will begin at 2:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meeting, visit www.nobleconference.com.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 49,537 acres across 8 Florida counties. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at www.alicoinc.com.

SOURCE: Noble Financial Group, Inc.