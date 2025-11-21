St. Mary's College of California: Saint Mary's College of California Embarks on a Major Library Transformation

Saint Mary's College of California is launching a full renovation of Saint Albert Hall Library, transforming it into a modern, collaborative hub for learning, research, and creativity.

MORAGA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 21, 2025 / This December marks a pivotal moment for Saint Mary's College of California as it begins a long-awaited transformation of its beloved Saint Albert Hall Library. On Friday, December 19, the library will temporarily close to prepare for a comprehensive renovation that will reimagine the space as a vibrant hub for learning, collaboration, and creativity.

When the doors reopen in Fall 2027, students and faculty will step into a library designed for the future of scholarship. The revitalized facility will blend quiet study areas with collaborative zones, offering a balance between reflection and engagement. Expanded resources such as a Learning Lab and Graduate Commons will enhance research and academic support, while new spaces for exhibitions, games, and creative expression will foster an atmosphere of innovation. The renovation also includes substantial infrastructure improvements-from upgraded HVAC systems and fire sprinklers to seismic reinforcements and accessibility enhancements-ensuring the building is as safe and comfortable as it is inspiring.

Library services will continue seamlessly throughout the project. Beginning February 2, 2026, an interim library will open in the Saint Mary's Power Plant building, featuring a full-service help desk, technology checkout, course reserves, study rooms, and a curated browsing collection. With more than 80 percent of the College's library materials already available in digital form, students and faculty will maintain convenient access to Saint Mary's academic resources. Physical materials can still be requested through the library's interlibrary loan system, and a detailed online guide will help the community navigate temporary study spaces and services across campus.

"This renovation is more than a building project," said Roger J. Thompson, EdD, President of Saint Mary's College of California . "It is a bold investment in our academic mission and in the success of every student and scholar who comes to Saint Mary's." He credited Dean of the Library and Academic Resources Lauren MacDonald and her team for their leadership in shaping a vision that reflects both tradition and progress.

As the College looks ahead, the new Saint Albert Hall Library represents a renewed commitment to intellectual curiosity, innovation, and community. Updates on the renovation and interim services will be available through the library's website.

Located in Moraga, Saint Mary's College of California is a premier liberal arts institution committed to academic excellence, ethical leadership, and community engagement. With small classes led by dedicated faculty, the College fosters critical inquiry, creativity, and personal growth. Its Division I athletics programs, including nationally competitive aquatics teams, reflect the same pursuit of excellence found in its classrooms and labs. For more than 150 years, Saint Mary's has prepared graduates to lead lives of purpose, integrity, and service in communities around the world.

