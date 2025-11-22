Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Fairfax County officials and Penzance, a leading Mid-Atlantic real estate investment and development firm, today celebrated the groundbreaking of a next-generation digital infrastructure project that will enhance the world's digital backbone, strengthen Northern Virginia's global competitiveness, and deliver more than 60 acres of new public green space for community use. Designed for hyperscale demand and maximum energy efficiency, the project marks Penzance's largest digital infrastructure investment to date and sets a new standard for sustainability and scale in hyperscale digital infrastructure development.

"This project represents the kind of future-forward infrastructure investment that keeps Fairfax County at the forefront of a rapidly changing global economy. We are proud to lead the future of digital infrastructure innovation, and even prouder to do it in partnership with local developers like Penzance," said Jeffrey C. McKay, Chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. "As AI, quantum, and advanced computing accelerate, the regions that modernize their digital backbone will shape the future. Northern Virginia helped build the digital infrastructure that powered the internet and cloud revolutions, and today, we are laying the foundation for the next era of innovation," McKay continued. "This progress must also strengthen the community around it. The addition of more than 60 acres of public green space reflects our commitment to sustainable, responsible growth that enhances quality of life for our residents. This is what it means to invest in both long-term economic competitiveness and the core values that define Fairfax County."

Located at 4151 Autopark Circle in Chantilly, the project is designed for resilience and scalability, with construction expected to be completed by the first half of 2027. Penzance has executed a lease with Amazon Web Services (AWS), which will operate and staff the facility.

"Next-generation digital infrastructure is now fundamental to economic opportunity, and this project positions Fairfax County for the technologies that will define the next decade from AI to quantum to national security innovation," said Kathy Smith, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair and Sully District Supervisor. "This is a forward-looking investment that strengthens our position in the global technology ecosystem while delivering meaningful community benefits."

The 45-megawatt, 240,000-square-foot facility will utilize high-efficiency air-cooled systems, rooftop HVAC units, and acoustically enclosed generators to limit operational noise and vibration. Penzance and AWS are committed to sustainable construction practices and environmental performance standards that exceed typical digital infrastructure project benchmarks, including:

67 acres of open green space for public use, including community walking trails, tree preservation, Resource Protection Area (RPA) restoration, and invasive plant remediation.

Enhanced architecture along the public right-of-way

EV car charging stations.

Bird-friendly building design.

Sound levels of approximately 40 dBA during full operations, or a "quiet" level consistent with small town outdoor environments or open office indoor settings

Specialized diesel generators to reduce particulate matter and noxious emissions by 90%, while ensuring continuity for the hospitals, first responders, schools, and other essential services that rely on AWS to stay online during the rare times the grid is interrupted.

Low-impact development (LID) stormwater techniques that reduce RPA (Resource Protection Area) impacts by 85% as well as oil-water separators and to prevent potential diesel spills from entering stormwater systems.

LEED-Data Center Silver certification, a voluntary rating system for green buildings operating within strict energy and water efficiency criteria.

"This is a high-impact, future-ready facility - and it's built for what comes next in AI, cloud, and edge computing," said John Kusturiss, Partner at Penzance. "Chantilly offers unmatched connectivity, and this site is designed to deliver for today's infrastructure needs while anticipating tomorrow's technologies."

Josh Weissman, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Director of Data Center Delivery, noted, "We're continually innovating to ensure our data centers fit responsibly into the communities we call home. As part of this project, we're proud to partner with Penzance and Fairfax County to preserve and enhance 67 acres of open green space, create public walking trails, and design a campus that operates quietly, efficiently, and with low environmental impact. This site, like our other facilities, will use minimal water and rely only on outside air for cooling 95% of the year. Our backup generators ensure continuity for the hospitals, first responders, schools, and other essential services that rely on AWS to stay online while meeting strict requirements for their use during the rare times the grid is interrupted. We'll keep raising the bar on sustainability, safety, and community partnership so these investments in U.S. innovation also strengthen the local economy and the quality of life our neighbors expect."

This project is expected to generate significant economic impact, bringing more than 1,000 construction jobs and millions of dollars in projected tax revenue to Fairfax County. Long term, the facility will sustain up to 50 well-paid operations roles.

"Next generation digital infrastructure is the foundation of a future-proof economy, and this project strengthens Fairfax County's position as one of the most competitive tech hubs in the world," said Victor Hoskins, President and CEO of the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority. "It creates the capacity needed for AI model development, quantum research, autonomous systems, secure cloud operations, and the advanced industries that will define the next generation of innovation," Hoskins continued. "I want to congratulate Penzance and AWS for their vision and partnership. Their investment not only supports our region's leadership in advanced technologies, but it also reflects a balanced approach that integrates community stewardship and long-term economic strategy."

Penzance has engaged Penney Design Group as architect, Kimley-Horn as civil engineer, and Whiting-Turner as general contractor for the project. Renderings of the project are available here.

About Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's top locations for business and talent, and offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. FCEDA is based in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, and maintains offices in key global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles and Seoul. For more information about FCEDA, visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

About Penzance

Penzance is a fully integrated real estate owner, operator, developer, and fund manager. Founded in 1996, the firm has built a track record of successful investing in multifamily industrial, data center, and other commercial properties across the Mid-Atlantic, creating a reputation for attention to detail and focused, active asset management. Penzance professionals combine entrepreneurial and institutional real estate experience with in-depth local market knowledge. Its core competencies include acquisitions, development, asset management, leasing, property and construction management, capital markets and finance, fund management, and investor reporting. Over its history, Penzance has managed over $4.5 billion of gross asset value and, today, manages over $1.1 billion of discretionary capital on behalf of high-quality institutional investors through its series of flagship funds. For additional information, visit www.pzre.com.

