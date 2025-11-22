Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ITG will trade the Company's common shares on the TSXV and all other applicable trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving liquidity.

Under the terms of the agreement, ITG will receive CAD $5,500 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial one-month term and will automatically renew for additional one-month periods unless terminated. Either party may terminate the agreement with 30 days' notice.

There are no performance obligations, and no shares or stock options will be issued as compensation. Arya and ITG are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. At the time the agreement was executed, neither ITG nor its principals had any direct or indirect interest in the securities of the Company.

The Company further announces that it will be extending its private placement of flow through and non-flow through shares announced September 22, 2025 (see news release for details), up to December 24, 2025. Completion of the financings remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and other customary closing conditions.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member specializing in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low-latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, ITG leverages proprietary technology and a deep understanding of market structure to deliver high-quality liquidity and execution services to public issuers and institutional investors.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and critical-metal projects in Saskatchewan. The Company is advancing its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project and its Dunlop Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, both located in mining-friendly jurisdictions with excellent infrastructure.

As a Tier 2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through discovery-driven exploration, disciplined execution, and responsible development.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Rasool Mohammad, CEO

Twitter: @ARYARESOURCES

Facebook: @AryaResourcesLtd.

LinkedIn: @AryaResourcesLtd.

YouTube: @ARYARESOURCES

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. This news release includes "forward-looking statements" that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the Company's intentions, plans, estimates, expectations or beliefs. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will 010116000-00160698; 1 prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are based on assumptions, none of which can be assured, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275610

SOURCE: Arya Resources Ltd.