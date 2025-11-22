Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2025) - Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) ("Zhibao," or the "Company"), a leading high-growth InsurTech company providing digital insurance brokerage services in China, today announced that it received a deficiency letter (the "Deficiency Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company that it was not in compliance with the requirements of the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250 (c)(1) (the "Rule") for continued listing due to its failure to file its Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025 (the "2025 Annual Report") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Deficiency Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's Class A ordinary shares on Nasdaq.

According to the Deficiency Notice, the Company has a period of 60 calendar days to submit a plan to Nasdaq to regain compliance. If the Company submits a plan and Nasdaq accepts the plan, Nasdaq may grant the Company an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the 2025 Annual Report's due date, or until May 13, 2026, to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq does not accept the Company's plan, the Company would have the opportunity to appeal that decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel. The Company intends to file the 2025 Annual Report as soon as practicable and, if necessary, to submit a plan with Nasdaq to regain compliance.

About Zhibao Technology Inc.

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ZBAO) is a leading high growth InsurTech company primarily engaging in providing digital insurance brokerage services through its operating entities ("Zhibao China Group") in China. 2B2C ("to-business-to-customer") digital embedded insurance is the Company's innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China. Zhibao China Group launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, which is powered by their proprietary PaaS ("Platform as a Service").

Zhibao has developed over 40 proprietary and innovative digital insurance solutions addressing different scenarios in a wide range of industries, including but not limited to travel, sports, logistics, utilities, and e-commerce. Zhibao acquires and analyzes customer data, utilize big data and AI technology to continually iterate and enhance its digital insurance solutions. This iterative process, in addition to continually improving its digital insurance solutions, will keep it abreast of the new trends and customer preferences in the market. For more information, please visit: ir.zhibao-tech.com.

