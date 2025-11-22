Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE): Carla McDonnell, 16, from Ireland, wins NFTE's 2025 World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge

More than $7,000 in prizes awarded to top three student ventures from around the world

New York, NY, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) announced the winners of its 2025 World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge, presented by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US), PayPal, and Zuora with support from Certiport, a Pearson Vue company, and UBS. Held at the Delegates Dining Room at the U.N. in New York City, this event celebrated innovation, cross-cultural collaboration, and youth-led business leadership on a global scale.

This year's world champion title was awarded to Carla McDonnell, representing Foróigein Ireland, for her venture Vax Chill, a compact cooling solution designed to preserve livestock vaccines and reduce wastage in rural farms. McDonnell received a $5,000 grand prize to continue developing her enterprise.

Two other ventures earned finalist honors and $1,000 prizes each: Ð? Ð?c Anh Lê and Mai Anh Lê from the Global Citizen Education Groupin Vietnam with their business idea Optimal Optics, a smart eyewear startup that combines robotics, AI, and health innovation to promote better everyday wellness, and Carlos Morret from Fundación Ein Mexico with his business idea Tláloc, a digital twin for water networks designed to help Mexico-and the world-save water.

The 2025 challenge brought together 34 student entrepreneurs from 13 countries across NFTE's Global Innovation Network, including Adrian Bautista and Evan Perez from Rhode Island, winners of NFTE's U.S. National Youth Entrepreneurship Challengewith their business Color Your Life. Over the course of three days, students participated in workshops, coaching sessions, and networking opportunities designed to strengthen their entrepreneurial mindset and global perspective.

"The creativity and leadership these young entrepreneurs demonstrate each year is inspiring," said Dr. J.D. LaRock, NFTE President & CEO. "Whether they're tackling climate challenges, reimagining healthcare, or expanding access to technology, NFTE students are proving that entrepreneurial thinking transcends borders and drives meaningful change."

The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of VIP judges, including Steve Ho, EY-Parthenon Americas Media and Entertainment Leader; Emilia A. Ottoo, NFTE alumna, Production Assistant at Fox Archives, author, and Hip-Hop creative; Rich Porter, Senior Director of Product Management at Venmo (PayPal); Blain Rethmeier, Acting Director of Public Affairs at Aramco Americas; Vinny Romano, Private Wealth Management Vice President at Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC; and Tien Tzuo, founder and CEO of Zuora.

For four years, NFTE's World Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge has championed equitable access to high-quality entrepreneurship education that transcends borders, while providing young innovators with a platform to connect, learn, and showcase ideas with the power to change the world. Schools, organizations, and other prospective partners interested in joining NFTE's global network are invited to visit nfte.com/global or reach out to us at getstarted@nfte.com.

