Transaction Expected to Close on November 25, 2025CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) ("Premier" or the "Company"), a leading technology-driven health care improvement company, today announced that, at the Company's Special Meeting of Stockholders (the "Special Meeting"), Premier stockholders approved the previously announced acquisition of the Company by an affiliate of Patient Square Capital ("Patient Square"), a dedicated health care investment firm.Approximately 99% of shares voted were voted in favor of the transaction. This represents approximately 79% of the total outstanding shares of Premier common stock as of October 21, 2025, the record date for voting at the Special Meeting.As previously announced, under the terms of the agreement, Premier stockholders will receive $28.25 in cash per share, representing a 23.8% premium to Premier's 60-day volume-weighted average price as of September 5, 2025.The transaction is expected to close on or about November 25, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions.The final voting results of the Special Meeting, as certified by the inspector of election, will be reported in a Form 8-K filed by Premier with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.AdvisorsGoldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities, Inc. are serving as financial advisors, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal counsel, and Joele Frank is serving as strategic communications advisor to Premier. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as legal advisor to the Transaction Committee of the Board of Directors.Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel, Ropes & Gray is serving as health care legal counsel, Jefferies LLC and Santander are serving as financial advisors, and Perella Weinberg Partners LP is serving as debt capital markets advisor to Patient Square.About Premier, Inc.Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading technology-driven health care improvement company. Playing a critical role in the rapidly evolving health care industry, Premier unites providers, suppliers, payers and policymakers to make health care better with national scale, smarter with actionable intelligence and faster with novel technologies. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier offers integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services in service of our mission to improve the health of communities. 