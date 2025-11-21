Solar Alliance Energy Inc.: Solar Alliance Energy, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Corporate Secretary & Resignations of Corporate Secretary and Director

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ('Solar Alliance' or the 'Company') (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF), a leading solar energy solutions provider focused on the commercial and utility solar sectors, announces that Jawad Chughtai, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Corporate Secretary.

Mr. Chughtai, who joined Solar Alliance as Chief Financial Officer earlier this year, is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants England and Wales (ICAEW) and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA). He brings more than 10 years of experience in Finance, Audit, Risk Management and Internal Controls to his expanded responsibilities as Corporate Secretary.

Monique Hutchins, the former Corporate Secretary of the Company, and Anton Shihoff, a director of the Company, have resigned from the Company to pursue other business interests

The Board and Management team of Solar Alliance would like to sincerely thank Ms. Hutchins and Mr. Shihoff for their contributions to the Company and wish them continued success.

