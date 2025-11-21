Cheer Holding, Inc.: Cheer Holding Receives Nasdaq Delisting Notice Subject to Hearing Request

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) ("Cheer Holding" or the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, today announced that on November 18, 2025, it received a notice (the "Notice") from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying that the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A)(iii) (the "Low Priced Stocks Rule"), as the Company's Class A ordinary shares had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for the last ten consecutive trading days. The Notice indicated that, as a result, Nasdaq staff determined to delist the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Delisting Determination").

The letter also indicated that the bid price of the Company's Class A ordinary shares had closed at less than $1 per share over the previous 30 consecutive business days, and as a result, the Company is not in compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the "Rule"). Normally, a company is provided 180 calendar days to regain compliance with the Rule in accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A). However, Nasdaq determined that the Company's securities also had a closing bid price of $0.10 or less for ten consecutive trading days. Accordingly, the Company became subject to the provisions contemplated under the Low Priced Stocks Rule and Nasdaq had determined to delist the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company was provided until November 26, 2025 to request an appeal of the Delisting Determination to the Hearings Panel (the "Panel"). If the Company fails to request an appeal by November 26, 2025, trading of the Company's securities will be suspended at the opening of business on December 1, 2025, and a Form 25-NSE will be filed with the SEC, which will remove the Company's securities from listing and registration on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Company intends to request such hearing to appeal the Delisting Determination before November 26, 2025, which will stay the suspension of the Company's securities and the filing of the Form 25-NSE pending the Panel's decision.

The Company is considering all potential options available to it to regain compliance with the aforementioned rules, including implementing a share consolidation previously approved by its shareholders on May 12, 2025 at its 2025 Annual General Meeting.

