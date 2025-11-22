PerchMe Expands Nature-Tech Line with Bamboo Smart AI Bird Feeder

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 22, 2025 / PerchMe, a California-based nature-tech brand, today announced the launch of its newest product, the Bamboo Smart Bird Feeder Camera , set to be available for the 2025 holiday season.

Crafted from sustainable bamboo and powered by AI bird-recognition technology, this smart feeder brings a sense of nature and everyday connection into modern homes - making it a meaningful gift for the season.

A Gift That Helps Families Connect with Nature

The PerchMe Bamboo Smart AI Bird Feeder includes an integrated camera for close-up viewing of visiting birds.

Hand-crafted from eco-friendly bamboo, it is designed to blend into backyard and garden settings while allowing families to enjoy live bird visits through the PerchMe app, which supports sharing with up to seven members.

Aimed at parents, grandparents, and nature lovers, this feeder enables households to view and share bird visits through the accompanying app.

"After seeing thousands of customers gift our original smart feeder to their loved ones last year, we wanted to offer a nature-inspired option for this year's holiday gift selections," said Lisa Zhang, Head of Business Development at PerchMe. "The bamboo edition combines natural warmth with intelligent design - a way to bring families closer to nature, together."

Key Features

Behind its natural bamboo frame lies a set of smart features. The PerchMe Bamboo Smart Bird Feeder Camera combines AI vision, high-definition camera, and solar-powered operation - designed for those who want to experience nature in a simple, everyday way.

AI Bird Recognition - Instantly identifies over 11,000 bird species and displays their names, traits, and call notes in the PerchMe App, helping users learn while they watch.

2K Ultra HD + Night Vision - From sunrise cardinals to moonlit owls, every detail is captured in crisp clarity, even in low light.

Solar-Powered 24/7 Operation - No cords, no recharging. One full day of sunlight keeps the feeder running for days, ensuring uninterrupted observation.

Live Stream & Smart Notifications - Get real-time alerts when a new species visits, or share bird moments instantly with friends and family.

All-Weather Durability - Crafted for the outdoors with sealed camera housing, metal cover and reinforced bamboo with anti-mold coating to withstand rain, snow, and UV exposure, no cracking concerns.

Sustainable by Design - Each unit is hand-crafted from renewable bamboo and recyclable components, merging green design with high performance.

Gift-Ready Experience - Packed in a minimalist beige gift box with a setup QR card, making it as easy to give as it is to use.

Whether perched on a balcony or standing in a garden, the Bamboo Smart Camera Bird Feeder enables app-based, interactive birdwatching with AI-supported species identification.

Brand Vision

With its signature tagline - " Every Perch Tells a Story " - PerchMe continues to explore what technology can mean in everyday life: not only efficiency, but also connection and calm. It's a smart feeder designed to bring people closer to nature.

The PerchMe Bamboo Solar-Powered Bird Feeder also reflects the growing consumer interest in outdoor wellness and sustainability. Wildlife observation has been shown to decrease stress and enhance family connections, with 73% of millennial consumers saying eco-conscious design shapes their buying choices.

Availability

The PerchMe Bamboo Smart Bird Feeder Camera is available in the United States through PerchMe's website and selected online retail channels starting in November 2025. Shipping timelines and purchasing terms are provided on the PerchMe website: https://www.perchme.com/products/perchme-bamboo-bird-feeder-camera

About PerchMe

PerchMe is a U.S.-based smart nature brand dedicated to helping people reconnect with the outdoors through technology and design. Its line of AI-powered bird feeders and garden innovations combines smart engineering with emotional storytelling - supporting shared birdwatching experiences among users.

At PerchMe, the team believes that every backyard has the potential to support local wildlife and bird activity. The company's mission is to design products that help people observe and appreciate wild birds.

