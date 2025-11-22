VIP-GLOBAL: GLOBAL ENERGY TRANSITION: Global Energy Transition Hold Third Annual Award Ceremony and Charity Event

GET is a non-profit organization committed to helping displaced oil and gas & energy workers, professionals, and entrepreneurs transition into new or existing business and employment opportunities across established industries and emerging high-growth sectors. Through strategic partnerships with education, workforce, and business organizations, GET expands pathways into low-carbon energy, advanced manufacturing, technology, and other innovation-driven markets.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / November 22, 2025 / On Friday, November 21, 2025, Global Energy Transition (GET) held its third annual Award Ceremony and Charity Event. The proceedings took place at the Entergy Texas Headquarters, in The Woodlands. Jacob Rascon from KHOU*11 Houston, served as the Master of Ceremonies.

Sonia Clayton, GET Board Chair and Founder, stated: "Tonight we marked a significant milestone with the GET Awards of Excellence, celebrating inspiring leaders who are true catalysts for change in the energy sector. We honor the corporations and individuals who genuinely care about People in the Energy Transition. This is a night to recognize those who have shown an unwavering commitment to community, a deep sense of corporate responsibility, and a dedication to building a sustainable future."

Awards were given in the categories of Impact, Leadership, and Advocacy. Scholarship recipients were also announced. Several event sponsors and award recipients spoke about GET and why they support the mission:

"Global Energy Transition bridges the gap for transitioning workers by opening doors through relationships, education, mentoring, and coaching. EDP provides the opportunities and pathways for these professionals to thrive. Together, our organizations form a powerful ecosystem-one that connects talent to opportunity, expertise to innovation, and commitment to real-world impact." Raquel Costa, Vice President, People & Organization, EDP North America.

"We truly appreciate the Global Energy Transition organization's dedication to lifting up the people at the heart of our industry," said Betina Brandon, GET board member and director of workforce development at Entergy. "As Southeast Texas continues to grow at a remarkable pace, our partnership with GET helps ensure we have the talent and community strength needed to meet the region's rapidly rising energy needs."

"Turner & Townsend is proud to partner with Global Energy Transition (GET) to advance a just and inclusive energy transition. This collaboration reflects our core values of care, collaboration, and innovation while ensuring that as we deliver sustainable solutions for clients, we also support individuals and communities impacted by change. Together with GET, we are committed to creating opportunities for reskilling and growth, helping people thrive in a low-carbon future." Matthew Hannaway, Head, Turner & Townsend Energy and Natural Resources North America.

Members of the GET Board and partnering organizations were present at the event to answer questions. For more information about Global Energy Transition, please visit: getdecarb.org

