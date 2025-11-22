New to The Street Show #702 Airs Today on Bloomberg at 6:30 PM EST

The show airs as sponsored programming with TV commercials by Synergy CHC, Sustainable Green Team, Laser Pharmaceuticals, and PetVivo.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 22, 2025 / New to The Street, one of the nation's leading multi-platform financial media brands, announces the broadcast of Show Number 702, airing today on Bloomberg Television at 6:30 PM EST as sponsored programming. The episode continues the show's longstanding tradition of featuring innovators, market disruptors, and public-company executives shaping the future of their industries.

Tonight's program spotlights exclusive interviews and business updates from:

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) - AI-driven mobility and embedded insurance

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) - Breakthrough clinical-stage therapeutics

Aeries Technology (NASDAQ:AERT) - Global digital transformation and enterprise solutions

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) - Enterprise cybersecurity and compliance

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) - Next-generation Gram-positive antibiotic innovation

The broadcast is supported by a slate of impactful national TV commercials from Synergy CHC, Sustainable Green Team, Laser Pharmaceuticals, and PetVivo, further amplifying visibility across Bloomberg's nationwide reach.

A Consistent Platform of National Reach and Predictable Media

New to The Street distinguishes itself with a unique combination of sponsored network programming, weekly earned-media placements, Times Square and Financial District billboards, and a rapidly growing digital footprint, including:

3.9M+ YouTube subscribers

Weekly national broadcasts on Bloomberg and Fox Business

Multi-platform amplification across X, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook

Strategic earned-media pickup across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates

Iconic billboard distribution through the show's Accel Media International partnership

With nearly 17 years of continuous broadcasts, New to The Street remains the only financial media brand delivering an integrated ecosystem of long-form TV, digital engagement, and outdoor exposure at national scale.

Quote from Vince Caruso, CEO & Co-Founder, New to The Street

"Show #702 reflects the type of companies that define our platform-leaders solving real problems with innovation," said Vince Caruso, CEO and Co-Founder of New to The Street. "Our sponsored programming model gives public companies predictable, repeatable media exposure across national television, digital, and outdoor. We are proud to continue bringing viewers transparent insights from some of the market's most compelling growth stories."

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier multi-platform financial news and corporate communications TV show that profiles public and private companies shaping the world's most important sectors. For more than 16 years, the show has delivered high-quality sponsored programming across major U.S. business networks including Bloomberg and Fox Business. New to The Street leverages long-form interviews, CEO commentary, earned-media distribution, and strategic outdoor advertising to provide public companies with unmatched exposure to retail and institutional investors.

The brand's rapidly expanding digital network includes over 3.86 million YouTube subscribers, strong engagement across social platforms, and millions of monthly billboard impressions across Times Square and New York's Financial District.

New to The Street is part of one of the world's fastest-growing financial media ecosystems and continues to serve as a leading platform for companies seeking national visibility.

