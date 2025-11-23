Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism: Ho Chi Minh City partners with Vietnam Airlines to promote Vietnamese tourism in Northern Europe - Launching direct flights between Ho Chi Minh City and Copenhagen (Denmark)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to attract high-spending international visitors, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in collaboration with Vietnam Airlines, organized the Vietnam Tourism Promotion Program in Copenhagen, Denmark, on November 19, 2025.

The event is a key tourism promotion activity aimed at showcasing an image of Vietnam as a dynamic, friendly, and culturally rich destination to international audiences, while officially announcing the launch of the direct flight route between Ho Chi Minh City and Copenhagen. This is the first non-stop air service connecting Vietnam and Denmark, opening up new opportunities for tourism cooperation, trade, and cultural exchange between the two nations, as well as strengthening connections between Vietnam and Northern Europe.

According to the plan, Vietnam Airlines will officially launch the Ho Chi Minh City - Copenhagen route on December 15, 2025, with a frequency of three round-trip flights per week operated by the modern Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. The new route will reduce travel time between Vietnam and Denmark to approximately 12 hours, offering passengers a seamless and comfortable travel experience.

Ho Chi Minh City - Copenhagen: Departs at 22:45 on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays

Copenhagen - Ho Chi Minh City: Departs at 10:50 on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays

The launch of this direct route marks a strategic step in Vietnam Airlines' expansion of its European network, serving as a key bridge for tourism, trade, and cultural exchange between Vietnam and Northern Europe. It also reaffirms Ho Chi Minh City's position as Vietnam's leading economic, cultural, and tourism hub, a vibrant regional destination and an aviation gateway connecting Southeast Asia with Europe.

As part of the Copenhagen program, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in collaboration with Vietnam Airlines, the Hanoi Department of Tourism, and the Saigontourist Group, will co-host a tourism promotion roadshow, introducing the distinctive product ecosystem and signature travel experiences of the "New Ho Chi Minh City" - a dynamic, innovative, and globally integrated destination built on three key pillars:

Ho Chi Minh City - a financial, cultural, and international tourism center, representing creativity, a dynamic business environment, and premium urban experiences in the region;

Binh Duong Area - a center for industry and MICE tourism, developing high-quality products in convention, trade, exhibition, and business tourism, strengthening the link between the economy and the tourism sector;

Ba Ria - Vung Tau Area - a coastal economic and resort destination, renowned for beach tourism, water sports, and high-end leisure, enriching the city's tourism portfolio and expanding the visitor experience.

Ms. Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, emphasized that the launch of the direct flight to Copenhagen holds special significance in reinforcing the City's role as Vietnam's international tourism gateway and its largest tourist reception center. The new route will also create favorable conditions for expanding connections and attracting visitors from the Nordic market to Vietnam and vice versa.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism highly appreciates Vietnam Airlines' efforts to expand its European flight network and its decision to select Ho Chi Minh City as the Vietnamese destination for the new direct route connecting Vietnam and Denmark. The close cooperation between the two sides plays an essential role in enhancing the synergy between aviation and tourism, broadening opportunities for international collaboration and cultural exchange, and promoting the City's sustainable tourism growth.

