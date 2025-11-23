ANTAZERO X KRIS VAN ASSCHE Debuts Globally at Dover Street Market Paris

PARIS, Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On 21 November 2025, ANTA launched its co-created collection with Belgian fashion designer Kris Van Assche -ANTAZERO X KRIS VAN ASSCHE-with a global debut at the avant-garde concept store Dover Street Market Paris. Rooted in sustainable innovation, the ANTAZERO X KRIS VAN ASSCHE collection bridges Parisian elevation and athletic innovation, presenting a collection that redefines how performance wear can move seamlessly "from the running track to the city street." This global launch marked ANTA's sustainable entry into the global fashion landscape.

Dover Street Market, co-founded by designer Rei Kawakubo and Adrian Joffe, is widely regarded as one of the most influential multi-brand retail platforms. Renowned for its distinctive curatorial approach that blends high fashion, street culture, and art installations, it has long stood as a symbol of entry into the global fashion elite for international brands. As one of the origins of global fashion discourse, Paris has shaped the aesthetic direction of contemporary design. Located in the Le Marais district, Dover Street Market Paris has become an important hub for global cutting-edge design and boundary-pushing aesthetics.

In the pop-up up at Dover Street Market Paris, the aesthetic language of ANTAZERO X KRIS VAN ASSCHE collection is seamlessly woven into the space, bringing in a restrained yet highly distinctive visual vision. Guests walk through a corridor dominated by deep black tones and encounter large-scale campaign visuals along the walls to feel the stylistic direction. The journey concludes in a minimalist space where visitors could experience the craftsmanship, materials, and the dialogue between sport and fashion, functionality and aesthetics.

The ANTAZERO X KRIS VAN ASSCHE collection was first unveiled in September in Shanghai at the ANTAZERO X KVA FW25 Presentation. The full FW25 collection was presented in the form of an exhibition, articulating the dialogue between "Shanghai and Paris," "Black and Color," and "Sport and Fashion."At Dover Street Market Paris, the curated selection available for the global launch are the most representative pieces among the collection, which fuses ANTA's advanced sustainable innovations with Kris Van Assche's distinctive design language:

Outerwear & Knitwear: this sub-collection uses recycled nylon to create winter down jackets, padded coats, skirts, two-piece sets, and jackets, complemented by knitwear made from recycled polyester. These pieces offer fall-winter looks that balance fashion-forward sportiness with warmth. Moreover, with recycled nylon, this collection reduces reliance on petroleum-based materials and supports circular resource utilization.

Recycled nylon quilted puffers are translated from chic silhouettes such as a belted gentleman's coat for men or a high-waisted pea coat for women that pairs with a quilted skirt. The long down coat continues the collection's balance of function and fashion, filled with 400g of RDS-certified 95 goose down and designed with a stand collar and over-the- knee length that wrap the body in warmth. Its double-breasted placket and adjustable belt allow easy shifts between casual and refined styling.

Vegan Leather: the collection features fall-winter sets crafted from mycelium leather, spanning parkas, warm-up jackets and sporty ensembles. Derived from non-edible biological resources, mycelium leather offers low-carbon, circular, and sustainable material advantages. At the same time, the combination of vegan leather with refined leather-stitching techniques highlights the intersection of fashion-forward design and sustainable material innovation.

The women's dress in this sub-collection continues the collection's aesthetic, with the combination of waist pockets and multicolored drawcords creating a clean, refined silhouette that shifts effortlessly between fitted and relaxed forms. All pieces in the series are finished with vegan-leather KVA co-branded badges and premium zippers, elevating the tactile quality through details and presenting a modern, minimalist, and highly recognizable design.

This collaboration between ANTA and Kris Van Assche represents a truly collaborative creative endeavor. Discussing the partnership, Kris Van Assche shared, "None of these materials came with constraints, which allowed me to present my collection in the way I had intended to."The designer was deeply involved throughout the entire process, from fabric selection to visual system development, while ANTA provided the sustainable foundation for the collection at the material and production levels. Working closely together, they explored the boundaries between functionality and aesthetics. This end-to-end co-creation model, spanning design to craftsmanship, achieved a closed-loop integration between fashion expression and mass production.

The ANTAZERO X KRIS VAN ASSCHE collection debuted at Dover Street Market Paris, marking ANTA's entry into the international fashion elite through sustainable innovation and collaboration with global design forces, initiating direct dialogue with global fashion trendsetters.

Availability

The ANTAZERO × KRIS VAN ASSCHE collaboration launches simultaneously on 25 November across ANTAZERO stores, selected ANTA stores, online platforms. From 1 - 14 Dec a curated selection will be hosted by B1OCK, the department store at the heart of OoEli creative community.

About ANTA

Founded in 1991, ANTA Sports is China's leading sportswear company, specializing in design, R&D, and sales across multiple categories. With a global presence including Southeast Asia and the U.S., ANTA is committed to delivering professional, technology- driven products to athletes and consumers worldwide.

About ANTAZERO

ANTAZERO is ANTA 's dedicated sustainability platform, pioneering low-impact materials, carbon-reduction technologies, and circular production models. Its first flagship store opened in Shanghai in 2024. Rebuilding from an existing location using upcycled materials, it marked a milestone in the brand 's commitment to environmental responsibility.

About Kris Van Assche

A Belgian designer based in Paris, Kris Van Assche is known for his innovative work at Dior Homme and Berluti, as well as his own label. Today he operates across fashion, art, and design, bringing his distinctive vision of modern elegance and beauty to global collaborations.

