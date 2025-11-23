Skyline Investments Inc.: SKYLINE Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2025 / Skyline Investments Inc. (the "Company" or "Skyline") (TASE:SKLN), a Canadian company that specializes in hotel real estate investments in the United States and Canada, published its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

For the Three Months Ended September, For the Nine Months Ended September, C$000's 2025 2024 2025 2024 NOI1 from Hotels & Resorts 5,622 5,747 6,652 12,740 Same Asset Revenue 24,503 21,230 59,924 48,979 Same Asset NOI[1] 5,731 4,742 7,989 7,414 Adjusted EBITDA[2] 4,245 1,625 2,742 3,946 Net Income (loss) (29,582 ) (33,371 ) (60,333 ) (49,866 ) FFO1 (78 ) (6,585 ) (3,793 ) (10,153 ) Shareholders' Equity 116,187 180,150 116,187 180,150

Q3 2025 Highlights

Q3 2025 same asset revenue has increased by 15.4% to 24.5 million compared to $21.2 million in Q3 2024, overall increase was primarily driven by the improvement in the Autograph performance, due to the completion of its extensive renovations. Total revenue from hotels and resorts was $24.5 million compared to $36.4 million in Q3 2024; the decrease is mainly due to the sale of 11 Courtyard hotels in September 2024 and Courtyard Tucson in January 2025.

Q3 2025 same asset NOI 1 increased to $5.7 million compared to $4.7 million in Q3 2024. The increase over prior year is primarily driven by higher revenues at the Autograph, and partially offset by increases in operating expenses across the portfolio;

Q3 2025 Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $4.2 million compared to $1.6 million in Q3 2024.

Q3 2025 Funds from Operations ("FFO") 1 was (0.78 million) (or negative $0.00) per share, compared to a negative Q3 2024 FFO of ($6.6 million) (or negative $0.40) per share.

The book value per share of the shareholder equity is 16.52 NIS ($6.96), per share, which is 51% above the closing price of its shares at September 30, 2025.

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

All amounts in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

Total revenue for Q3 2025 was $24.5, compared to $36.4 in Q3 2024. Revenue from hotels and resorts decreased by 32.7% to $24.5, decrease is a result of the sale of 11 Courtyards in September 2024 and one Courtyard in January 2025, as well as lower operating performance at the Hyatt hotel and Fort Myers Courtyard hotel. This was partially offset by the higher revenue from the Autograph hotel, which reopened following the completions of renovations in Q2 2024. Same asset revenue increased by 15.4% relative to Q3 2024.

Same asset NOI for Q3 2025 was $5.7, compared to $4.7 in Q3 2024. The increase over prior year is mainly due to an improvement in Autograph performance, following its extensive renovations.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2025 was $4.2, compared to $1.6 in Q3 2024.

Net financial expense for Q3 2025 totalled $25.6, compared to $10.0 in Q3 2024. The increase in net financial expense is due to recognition of additional provision for credit losses for Freed and Port McNicoll VTBs and Equity Note Receivable. This was offset by lower interest expenses from the repayment of debt and the amortization of deferred financing costs.

FFO for Q3 2025 was ($0.08) compared to ($6.6) in Q3 2024. There is a decrease in FFO due to the sale of the 11 Courtyard hotels, partially offset by the completion of hotel renovations, as discussed above, which in the prior period negatively impacted earnings.

Net income (loss) for Q3 2025 was ($29.6), compared to ($33.4) in Q3 2024. Excluding minority interests, the Company had net income (loss) of ($27.6) in Q3 2025, compared to net income (loss) of ($30.9) in Q3 2024.

Total comprehensive income (loss) for Q3 2025 was ($24.6) compared to total comprehensive loss of ($36.3) in Q3 2024.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Total assets as at September 30, 2025 were $361.7 compared to $458.8 as at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the sale of CY Tucson, revaluation of capital assets, increase in provision for credit losses, write down of deferred tax asset, debt payments, and capital expenditure payments.

Cash and cash equivalents were $12.6 as at September 30, 2025 compared to $24.6 as at December 31, 2024. The decrease is primarily attributable to capital expenditures, net debt repayments, settlements related to Keewatin and payments to the former Chairman of the Board of Directors. This was partially offset by the receipt of funds from an increase in the shareholder loan.

Net debt as at September 30, 2025totalled $161.2, an increase of $0.14 or 0.9% compared to net debt of $159.8 as at December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily driven by additional bank construction loan draw (US $1) for Autograph hotel, an additional draw in Ithaca renovation loan (US 0.12), and additional shareholders loan of $4 (NIS 10). This was partially offset by the loan repayments.

Total equity attributable to shareholders was $116.2 ($146.1 including non-controlling interest), representing 32.1% of total assets. Equity per share attributable to shareholders was 16.52 NIS ($6.96), compared to the closing share price on September 30, 2025 of 8.18 NIS ($3.45), a discount of 51%.

About Skyline

Skyline is a Canadian company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in the United States and Canada. The Company currently owns 4 income-producing assets with 1,040 hotel rooms and 7,919 square feet of commercial space.

The Company is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (ticker:SKLN) and is a reporting issuer in Canada.

For more information:

Neha Kapelus

Chief Executive Officer

nehak@skylineinvestments.com

1 (647) 354-5159

Oded Ben Chorin

KM Investor Relations

oded@km-ir.co.il

+972-3-5167620

Additional Information :

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, the following measures: NOI, FFO, FFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be compared to or construed as alternatives to profit/loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. NOI, FFO, FFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA as computed by the Company, may differ from similar measures as reported by other companies in similar or different industries. However, these non-IFRS measures are recognized supplemental measures of performance for real estate issuers widely used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties, and the Company believes they provide useful supplemental information to both management and readers in measuring the financial performance of the Company. Skyline also uses certain supplementary financial measures as key performance indicators. Supplementary financial measures are financial measures that are intended to be disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position, or cash flow, that are not disclosed directly in the financial statements and are not non-IFRS measures. Same Asset NOI is a financial measure that is calculated using the same methodology as NOI, but only including NOI from properties owned for 2 full years prior to September 30, 2025.

Further details on non-IFRS measures and Supplementary Financial Measures are set out in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2025 and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com or MAGNA at www.magna.isa.gov.il and are incorporated by reference in this news release.

The reconciliations for each non-IFRS measure included in this news release are outlined as follows:

NOI

Skyline defines NOI as property revenues less property operating expenses. Management believes that NOI is a useful key indicator of performance on an unlevered basis as it represents a measure over which Management of property operations has control. NOI is also a key input used by management in determining the value of the Properties. NOI is used by industry analysts, investors and Management to measure operating performance of Canadian companies. NOI represents revenue from cash generating properties less property operating expenses excluding depreciation as presented in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Given the seasonality of its hospitality operations, NOI for a fiscal year (or trailing four quarters) is considered by Management as a more accurate measure of the Company's performance.

Skyline calculates NOI as operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income, adjusted for:

Segmented results from Development Segment Selling and Marketing expenses Administrative and General expenses

Alternatively, the same result is arrived at by adding segmented results (per note 12 in the consolidated financial statements) of the Company's hotels and resorts. The following table sets out a reconciliation of NOI from hotels and resorts to operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income:

NOI from hotels and resorts C$000's For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income 4,245 1,625 2,742 3,946 Segmented results from Development Segment 5 747 24 1,911 Administrative and General Expenses 1,372 3,375 3,886 6,883 NOI from hotels and resorts 5,622 5,747 6,652 12,740 Income from hotels and resorts 24,530 36,427 60,483 91,721 Operating expenses of hotels and resorts (18,908 ) (30,680 ) (53,831 ) (78,981 ) NOI from hotels and resorts 5,622 5,747 6,652 12,740

FFO

FFO is a non-IFRS financial measure of operating performance widely used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties. FFO is not an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. Skyline calculates the financial measure in accordance with the guidelines of the Israel Security Authority. The use of FFO, combined with the data required under IFRS, has been included for the purpose of improving the understanding of the operating results of Skyline.

Management believes that FFO provides an operating performance measure that, when compared period-over- period, reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy, room rates, operating costs and realty taxes and interest costs, and provides a perspective of the Company's financial performance that is not immediately apparent from net income determined in accordance with IFRS. FFO excludes from net income items that do not arise from operating activities, such as fair value adjustments, purchase transaction costs, and deferred income taxes, if any. FFO, however, still includes non-cash revenues related to accounting for straight-line rent and makes no deduction for recurring capital expenditures necessary to sustain the Company's existing revenue stream. It should be emphasized that the method of calculation of this indicator by the Company may differ from the method of calculation applied by other companies. The following table sets out a reconciliation of FFO to net income:

Funds from Operations (FFO) C$000's For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) (29,582 ) (33,371 ) (60,333 ) (49,866 ) Attributable to shareholders of the Company (1,948 ) (2,449 ) (6,750 ) (5,952 ) Net income (loss) net of minority interests (27,634 ) (30,922 ) (53,583 ) (43,914 ) (Gain) loss from fair value adjustments 1,102 1,315 3,349 3,442 Provision for credit losses 20,424 - 29,927 1,011 Depreciation and impairment 6,051 7,967 11,453 16,501 Deferred tax (21 ) (1,727 ) 4,997 (5,507 ) Derecognition of investment costs and other capital losses (gains) - 17,364 64 17,364 Tax on gain from disposal of a property - (582 ) - 950 FFO (78 ) (6,585 ) (3,793 ) (10,153 )

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company's operations include income producing assets and revenue from the sale of developed real estate. As such, Management believes Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) is a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance for investors and debt holders.

EBITDA is defined as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Income from hotels and resorts;

Sale of residential real estate;

Less:

Operating expenses from hotels and resorts;

Cost of sales of residential real estate;

Selling and marketing expenses;

Administration and general expenses

Adjusted EBITDA does not include fair value gains, gains on sale or other expenses, and is presented in the Company's consolidated statement of profit and loss for year ended September 30, 2025 as operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income.

Adjusted EBITDA from Operations Adjusted EBITDA from Operations combines performance of income producing and development activities: C$000's For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 ADJUSTED EBITDA from operations 4,245 1,625 2,742 3,946

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as well as other risks detailed in our public filings with the Canadian and Israeli Securities Administrators. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

[1] A supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section of this news release.

[2] A non-IFRS measure. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of Skyline's non-IFRS measures, refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section in this news release.

