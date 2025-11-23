Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2025) - Optimax Eyewear Group, the parent company of GlassesUSA.com and UVP, proudly announces the launch of OTTICA.com, a sophisticated online platform designed for luxury eyewear shopping. The new service is aimed at providing consumers with a seamless, high-quality shopping experience from the comfort of their homes.





OTTICA By Optimax Eyewear Launches New Online Platform for Luxury Eyewear Shopping

The launch of OTTICA.com marks a new direction for consumers seeking premium eyewear, previously mostly available in exclusive boutiques. Now, luxury eyewear is easily accessible online, delivering the same exceptional service that customers expect from high-end retail.

A Streamlined and Accessible Shopping Experience

OTTICA.com emphasizes accessibility by offering a curated selection of luxury eyewear that customers can browse at their convenience. The platform provides an easy-to-use interface for shoppers to explore various eyewear brands and find the perfect pair.

"The demand for premium eyewear has grown, but many consumers still prefer the traditional in-store experience," said Daniel Rothman, Co-Founder and CEO of Optimax Eyewear Group. "With OTTICA.com, we are bringing that same level of service and quality directly to their doorstep."

Cutting-Edge Shopping Tools for a Personalized Experience

One standout feature of OTTICA.com is its integration of augmented reality (AR) virtual try-on technology. This allows customers to digitally try on eyewear to ensure the best fit, both for style and comfort.

In addition to this technology, the platform offers a 45-day home try-on program. Customers can select frames, try them at home, and make their decision in their own time, without the pressure of an in-store visit.

Complimentary Lenses and Fast Delivery

Each pair of eyewear purchased from OTTICA.com comes with complimentary high-quality prescription lenses, assembled in the U.S. to ensure clarity and precision. The platform also offers fast shipping, ensuring customers can receive their eyewear promptly.

Dedicated Customer Support for a Tailored Experience

OTTICA.com is committed to providing personalized service with customer support available seven days a week. Whether customers need assistance selecting frames or have questions about their prescriptions, the dedicated team at OTTICA.com is ready to help.

"We've always prioritized customer satisfaction," said Eldad Rothman, Co-Founder and COO of Optimax Eyewear Group. "OTTICA.com enhances this commitment, making luxury eyewear shopping convenient and customized for every customer."

Shaping the Future of Eyewear Retail

OTTICA.com is positioned to redefine the way luxury eyewear is purchased online. With its innovative features, expert service, and user-friendly platform, OTTICA.com represents the future of premium eyewear retail.

About Optimax Eyewear Group

Founded in 2008, Optimax Eyewear Group is a global leader in transforming the eyewear industry through technology, design innovation, and a customer-centric approach. The company's subsidiaries include GlassesUSA.com and UVP (United Vision Plan). OTTICA.com is the latest addition to the company's portfolio, combining innovation, luxury, and convenience to redefine the future of eyewear retail.

