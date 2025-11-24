Tony Adams Calls for a National Conversation During Addiction Awareness Week as New Data Commissioned by The Forward Trust Reveals Half of UK Adults Have Been Touched by Addiction

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than half (53%) of UK adults have either personally experienced drug, alcohol, medication or gambling addiction or dependency - or know someone who has, according to a new Ipsos poll for Addiction Awareness Week. The findings, released by The Forward Trust, highlight the widespread impact of addiction across families, workplaces and communities - and the urgent need for greater awareness and support.

The data is released as part of the Taking Action on Addiction campaign, launched by HRH The Princess of Wales in 2021, which aims to Get The Nation Talking About Addiction to tackle stigma.

Stigma remains a major barrier to accessing support: among those who have experienced addiction, 35% reported that they would be uncomfortable speaking about it with a close family member; 30% with a friend; 28% with their GP and 27% with their partner.

Despite this, attitudes are shifting. 81% of UK adults agree that people experiencing addiction should be treated as individuals who need help, not blame. 51% say they would intervene to help someone struggling, and 64% would seek help from others.

This year, Forward Chairman and former England and Arsenal captain Tony Adams MBE is leading the conversation with a powerful film that launches the series, "The Conversation That Changed Everything". Adams, who spent 11 years in addiction, shares how a simple act - his mother-in-law giving him a phone number - was the catalyst for his recovery.

"If you are struggling with addiction or mental health, please reach out and get help. The greatest thing I ever did was say, 'I can't do this,'" he says.

Mike Trace, Forward CEO, adds: "Addiction touches every part of our society. Shame and misunderstanding stop people from getting help. We need to change the conversation - to see addiction as a health issue, not a moral failing. Almost 18,000 people die each year from drugs, alcohol or gambling. There is an urgent need for compassion and action."

Addiction Awareness Week runs 23-30 November as part of the Taking Action on Addiction campaign. For more information, visit https://takingactiononaddiction.org.uk/

