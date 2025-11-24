Emberos Shows AI "Share of Prompt" Can Predict Sales With Wicked: For Good Case Study

First independently timestamped demonstration that AI visibility signals map directly to real world performance

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 23, 2025 / Emberos, an AI Brand Orchestration startup that helps brands understand and improve how they appear inside major AI systems like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity, today released findings showing that AI visibility can predict real world revenue earlier than traditional tracking tools.

In a first of its kind study, Emberos used only AI layer signals and high level public presale aggregates. No search data, no social indicators, no survey based tracking, no leaks, and no exhibitor data. The system forecasted the opening weekend of Wicked: For Good with high accuracy. The prediction landed close to the final outcome and represents the first independently timestamped proof that AI reasoning and recommendation signals can predict commercial performance up to 10 days earlier than legacy methods.

Emberos replicated this behavior on additional titles including The Running Man and Now You See Me: Now You Don't, where AI visibility patterns showed lift and weakness before traditional presale commentary or tracking adjusted. A public validation packet will be available December 1 at emberos.ai.

A New Metric: Share of Prompt

At the center of the study is Share of Prompt. This metric measures how often a title or brand appears inside AI generated answers when people ask open ended questions such as:

"What should I watch this weekend"

"What are the big movies coming out"

"What is the top Thanksgiving release"

Emberos observed that Wicked: For Good began surfacing as the top recommendation inside AI systems 7 to 10 days earlier than it appeared in traditional tracking, search trends, or social conversation. For large tentpole films, a 1 point lift in Share of Prompt correlated with up to $400,000 in opening weekend revenue sensitivity.

"Clicks tell you what people did," said Justin Inman, Founder and CEO of Emberos. "Prompts tell you what they are about to do. When someone asks an AI assistant what to watch, where to go, or what to buy, that intent shows up inside AI systems before it appears in surveys or sales."

The Signal Evolution

Over the past 30 years, early indicators of consumer behavior have followed a clear progression:

Surveys - Search - Social - AI Signals

Emberos positions this as the natural evolution of SEO and traditional tracking. The company views AI visibility as a new upstream indicator that brands must measure and manage. Most consumers now treat AI assistants as a first stop discovery engine.

"If a brand does not show up when someone asks an AI what to buy, where to go, or what to watch, that brand is invisible in that moment," said Inman.

GEO Becomes Measurable

The findings also validate the emergence of Generative Engine Optimization, known as GEO. What began as a set of experimental tactics is becoming measurable and tied to outcomes.

"We are watching GEO grow up from hacks into data science," Inman said. "Just as the industry learned the value of a click, we can now quantify the value of a prompt. When you look past the noise and measure authentic visibility, the signal is stable, predictive, and tied directly to results such as ticket sales."

Beyond Entertainment

While Wicked: For Good is the first high visibility case study to be released publicly, Emberos' system applies to any industry where people rely on AI for recommendations. This includes retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, sports, technology, and politics.

"Our goal is not to replace the tools the industry trusts," said Inman. "Our job is to expose what AI is already shaping, make it measurable, and give studios and brands an earlier and more accurate window into demand."

About Emberos

Emberos is the operating system for AI visibility. The platform helps studios, enterprises, and consumer brands understand how they appear inside major AI systems, track and diagnose visibility shifts, predict demand, and quantify impact across entertainment, retail, technology, and consumer categories.

Media Contact

media@emberos.ai

www.emberos.ai

Legal Notice

"Wicked," "Wicked: For Good," and all related titles, logos, characters, and artwork are trademarks of Universal Pictures. All references are used strictly for editorial, analytical, and commentary purposes. Emberos is an independent analytics platform and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by Universal Pictures or its licensors

SOURCE: emberos

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/emberos-shows-ai-%22share-of-prompt%22-can-predict-sales-with-wicked-1106159