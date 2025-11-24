Reno, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Due to increased demand for legal representation from local communities and businesses and the rapidly evolving immigration laws in the United States, K & G Law LLP is expanding its operations in Reno, Nevada, and across the Sierra Nevada, including South Lake Tahoe and Truckee, California, as well as the entire Northern Nevada region including Carson City, Sparks, Fernley, Incline Village and Elko.





Effective today, the Reno Location of K & G Immigration Law is increasing the number of immigration attorneys representing local clients at this location, expanding the legal team of paralegals and case managers, and expanding work hours to accommodate the needs of immigrant communities of the City of Reno and Washoe County, Nevada, for reliable immigration legal representation.

The immigration attorneys representing clients at this location have extensive experience representing immigrants to the United States on various grounds and speak native or fluent English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The legal team at K & G Law LLP speaks many additional languages, including Russian, Italian, Polish, French, and Japanese.

The fully confidential in-office and virtual consultations over Zoom, WhatsApp, and FaceTime with immigration lawyers in Reno, Nevada, are available during regular business hours by appointment only; however, urgent virtual consultation appointments are available on the same day for those who face legal immigration matters or situations that cannot wait.

New Immigration Legal Services are offered in Reno, Nevada, the Location of K & G Law LLP:

Representation for US-based employers and foreign workers - including all categories of work visas under skilled and unskilled (seasonal) overseas worker programs, Employment-based immigration or Green Card by work under three most popular categories - EB-1, EB-2, and EB-3 visas, and all necessary ongoing visa paperwork and compliance, such as I-9 required for American Companies that hire foreign labor.

Deportation Defense, Cancellation of Removal, and Post-Deportation Relief - for those who are facing deportation from the United States for different reasons, seeking a way to stop the removal process and to turn the situation around to obtain temporary or permanent legal status. For individuals who have been deported from the USA and are currently seeking ways to return legally, there are legal remedies, such as the I-212 Waiver, which allows previously deported foreigners to obtain a visa to the US and seek legal entry/apply for status upon meeting specific criteria.

Immigration Status Relief programs - for those who are illegal immigrants, out-of-status, or undocumented. Multiple current and new developments in US Immigration Laws allow eligible individuals and families to seek temporary or permanent legal immigration status in the United States or a Green Card under various programs like status waivers, I-601, and I-601A, immigration status relief for victims under U-Visa, VAWA, T-Visa, and youth-based immigrant status programs like DACA and SIJS.

"In current uncertain times, many underserved and less informed members of immigrant communities from all around the world, currently residing in the United States with limited or expiring immigration status or visa, or without any status at all, are living in a fear due to lack of information about what options they have to remain in the country legally and pathways to obtain long-term or permanent legal status in the US and put their minds at rest. There are multiple legal pathways for almost everyone to maintain legal status and meet specific visa or legal residency goals. All it takes is for us to evaluate the situation and choose the most appropriate legal strategy for a specific client case in 30 minutes or less, during the initial personalized and fully confidential consultation," said Liliana Gallelli, the immigration attorney and founder of K & G Law LLP.

About K & G Law LLP dba K & G Immigration Law

Founded in 1989 in San Francisco, CA, by immigration lawyer Christopher Kerosky (formerly known as Law Firm of "Kerosky & Associates"), the boutique law firm specializes in United States Immigration Law. It was re-branded to K & G Immigration Law in 2020 with a new founder, San Francisco Bay Area immigration attorney Liliana Gallelli, and Los Angeles immigration attorney Jean-Pierre Gallelli, to expand its network of legal offices throughout the States of California and Nevada, as well as offer legal help for clients anywhere in the United States and abroad.

