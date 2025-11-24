Hafnia Limited ("Hafnia", the "Company", OSE ticker code: "HAFNI", NYSE ticker code "HAFN") will release its Q3 2025 results at approximately 07:30 CET on the 1st of December 2025. In connection with this release, Hafnia will hold an investor presentation with Mikael Skov (CEO), Perry van Echtelt (CFO), Søren Skibdal Winther (VP), and Thomas Andersen (EVP).

The details are as follows:

Location Local Time Oslo, Norway 14:30 CET New York, U.S.A 08:30 EST Singapore 21:30 SGT

The financial results presentations will be available via live video webcast via the following link: Click here to join Hafnia's Investor Presentation on 1 December 2025

Meeting ID: 373 112 852 629 17

Passcode: 5VN2Di2s

Download Teams Join on the web

Dial in by phone: +45 32 72 66 19"576208826# Denmark, All locations

Find a local number

Phone conference ID: 576 208 826#

A recording of the presentation will be available after the live event on the Hafnia Investor Relations Page: https://investor.hafnia.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx

About Hafnia Limited:

Hafnia is one of the world's leading tanker owners, transporting oil, oil products and chemicals for major national and international oil companies, chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

As owners and operators of around 200 vessels, we offer a fully integrated shipping platform, including technical management, commercial and chartering services, pool management, and a large-scale bunker procurement desk. Hafnia has offices in Singapore, Copenhagen, Houston, and Dubai and currently employs over 4000 employees onshore and at sea.

Hafnia is part of the BW Group, an international shipping group involved in oil and gas transportation, floating gas infrastructure, environmental technologies, and deep-water production for over 80 years.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251123565843/en/

Contacts:

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Skov

CEO Hafnia Limited

+65 8533 8900