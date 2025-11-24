Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.11.2025 08:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Augmentum Fintech plc - Notice of Interim Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

24 November 2025

Augmentum Fintech plc

Notice of Interim Results

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) (the "Company" or "Augmentum"), Europe's leading publicly listed fintech fund, will announce its interim results for the six-month period to 30 September 2025 on 2 December 2025.

Analyst Call

The Manager will host a conference call for analysts at 09:00 a.m. on 2 December 2025.

To register to join the call please email: results@augmentum.vc

Investor Meet Company Presentation

The Company will host an online investor presentation at 10.00 a.m. on 5 December 2025 where the Manager will present the Company's financial results for the six-month period to 30 September 2025.

The presentation will be hosted on the Investor Meet Company platform and is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 a.m. the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and should "add to meet Augmentum Fintech plc" in order to register for the call at the following link:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/augmentum-fintech-plc/register-investorThose who already follow Augmentum Fintech plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.


Enquiries

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene (Portfolio Manager)

Nigel Szembel (Investor Relations)

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

nigel@augmentum.vc

Woodrow Communications

Henry Kirby/Juste Rekstyte

(Press and Media)

+44 (0)20 8636 8753

press@augmentum.vc

Peel Hunt LLP

Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7418 8900

Singer Capital Markets

James Moat, James Fischer

(Investment Banking)

+44 (0)20 7496 3000

Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs (Company Secretary)

+44 (0)20 3709 8733

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.


© 2025 PR Newswire
