ASSA ABLOY acquires International Door Products in the US

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired International Door Products ("IDP"), a US manufacturer of standard and custom fire-rated steel door frames.

"I am very pleased to welcome IDP to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"This acquisition marks an exciting milestone for ASSA ABLOY Opening Solutions Americas as we welcome International Door Products Inc. into our family," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "This acquisition allows us to offer an even broader range of solutions to our customers. IDP's premium product portfolio and rapid lead times complement our existing capabilities, ensuring we can meet the evolving needs of construction markets with speed and excellence."

IDP was founded in 1977 and has some 80 employees. The main office and factory are located in Southfield, Michigan, USA.

Sales for 2024 amounted to about MUSD 29 (approx. MSEK 300) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82

Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72

Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY

ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 63,000 employees and sales of SEK 150 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/assa-abloy-acquires-international-door-products-in-the-us,c4271254

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/4271254/3801870.pdf Press release (PDF) https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/idp-image,c3490032 IDP Image

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-international-door-products-in-the-us-302624303.html