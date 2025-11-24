Yiwu, Zhejiang, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - At the Zhejiang Yiwu International Trade City, aptly known as the "World's Supermarket," a special new employee has recently started its duty: a robot dog from DEEP Robotics. It has officially begun its role, undertaking three core responsibilities: patrolling key areas at night, identifying potential fire hazards, and providing early warning for abnormal activities. As the market's first "24/7 non-stop" technological security guard, it marks a formal transition for the market's security system from a primary reliance on "human defense" to a new stage of "intelligent defense".

The X30 Robot Dog Performing Inspection Tasks at Yiwu International Trade City.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/275669_48096d4284ed7a8a_001full.jpg

From "Human Defense" to "Intelligent Defense": Solving Security Challenges in a Super-Sized Market

As the world's largest wholesale market for small commodities, with over 70,000 shops and maze-like passageways, the Yiwu International Trade City presents a complex environment where traditional security methods fall short. Its intricate network of corridors contains numerous blind spots unreachable by static security cameras. Security personnel patrolling on foot have limited efficiency and cannot grasp real-time dynamics across the entire facility. Night inspections pose even greater challenges, with issues like personnel fatigue and the difficulty of promptly detecting hidden risks in blind areas.

The DEEP Robotics Robot Dog, equipped with a 5G communication module, ensures high-speed signal transmission and millisecond-level data return. Coupled with its panoramic camera, it enables real-time awareness of the overall situation. Its autonomous navigation capability allows it to cover all market passages, deftly handling complex terrains like stairs and steps.

The DEEP Robotics' Robot Dog Navigates Flexibly and Patrols Autonomously Through the Passageways of Yiwu Market.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/275669_48096d4284ed7a8a_002full.jpg

Lou Yan, the Fire Safety Manager of Yiwu Small Commodity City, stated: "The introduction of the robot dog serves as a vital enhancement to our traditional security framework. Its panoramic visibility and autonomous inspection capabilities have been instrumental in addressing long-standing security coverage gaps."

The Fire Safety Manager maintains comprehensive oversight of the market's security situation through real-time video feeds.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/275669_48096d4284ed7a8a_003full.jpg

Panoramic Awareness & Dual-Sensor Perception Enable All-Hour, Precision Management

During the daytime peak hours, the DEEP Robotics X30 Robot Dog transforms into a mobile security outpost. Leveraging its panoramic camera and 5G module, it creates a moving perception high point. It not only grasps the real-time situation on-site but also streams HD footage back to the security center via the 5G network, helping management personnel achieve "complete awareness of global dynamics".

If the system's intelligent analysis detects safety hazards such as obstructed emergency exits or abnormal crowd gatherings, it automatically activates the voice intercom module. This allows for real-time, intelligent audio intervention, issuing warnings like "Emergency exit, do not block" directly on-site, effectively preventing the escalation of potential risks and shifting the paradigm from passive response to active prevention.

The DEEP Robotics Robot Dog intelligently identifies potential emergency hazards and activates voice alerts.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/275669_48096d4284ed7a8a_004full.jpg

Nighttime is a critical period for security. The DEEP Robotics Robot Dog carries a dual-sensor (visible light & thermal) PTZ camera, switchable with one click. The visible light mode is used for routine patrols, while the thermal imaging mode enables the robot dog to accurately locate heat sources hidden in corners under no-light or low-light conditions. It can identify and locate goods stored illegally overnight, automatically reporting these incidents to the system and notifying the relevant merchants, achieving unmanned intelligent vigilance.

The DEEP Robotics Robot Dog utilizes thermal imaging to perform nighttime surveillance in low-light conditions.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/275669_48096d4284ed7a8a_005full.jpg

The Fire Safety Manager stated: "Previously, we relied solely on human patrols and were always concerned about abnormal situations occurring in nighttime blind spots. Now, with the robot dog equipped with its dual-sensor PTZ camera conducting real-time monitoring, it can accurately pinpoint heat sources in every corridor and corner. Alerts can be triggered instantly."

Human-Machine Collaboration: Merchants and International Buyers Praise the "Technological Guardian"

A merchant interacts with the DEEP Robotics Robot Dog during its inspection round.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/275669_48096d4284ed7a8a_006full.jpg

The international buyer highly appreciates the DEEP Robotics Robot Dog.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/275669_48096d4284ed7a8a_007full.jpg

The successful deployment of DEEP Robotics' Robot Dog at the Yiwu International Trade City provides a replicable solution for addressing the security challenges of super-sized, semi-open commercial complexes. Its operational model-featuring 24/7 duty, continuous all-day perception, and intelligent early warning-has not only significantly enhanced security efficiency and reliability but has also optimized human resource allocation through technological innovation. This establishes a benchmark for embodied intelligent technology serving the real economy, demonstrating that the future of intelligent security through human-robot collaboration has already taken root in the "World's Supermarket".

