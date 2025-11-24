Capital Com SV Investments Limited: Capital.com Strengthens European Operations with Expanded Customer Service Hub in Bulgaria

Reports trading volumes of $744 billion in Q3 2025

SOFIA, BG / ACCESS Newswire / November 24, 2025 / Capital.com , the high-growth trading platform and fintech group, today announced the expansion of its operations in Bulgaria with the opening of a new office at Sofia's Office X Business Garden and a 51% increase in local headcount over the past year. This development aligns with the company's strategy to build specialised centres of excellence across key functions, with Bulgaria leading the way in customer service.

Building on its established presence in Sofia and complementing its technology hub in Poland, Capital.com plans to invest up to €5 million into its operational infrastructure to create a centre of excellence for customer service and one of the best workplace experiences in the industry. The Bulgaria hub will set the gold standard for service quality, responsiveness, and multilingual support, playing a pivotal role in supporting clients worldwide while fostering a culture of collaboration, learning, and excellence.

"Bulgaria has been an important part of our growth story for years," said Eugene Lemesh, Chief People Officer, Capital.com. "We've strengthened our operations with a new office in one of Sofia's most sought-after business districts and grown our headcount by more than 50%. But this is just the beginning. As part of our strategy to build dedicated centres of excellence across the company, we're investing up to €5 million to establish a world-class customer service hub in Bulgaria. By combining top technology talent in Poland with exceptional client support in Bulgaria, we're positioning our Technology and Operations teams to serve traders better, faster, and smarter than ever before."

Capital.com operates dedicated hubs for its core functions - a customer service centre of excellence in Bulgaria, and a technology and engineering hub in Poland. The company's technology hub in Poland now employs more than 430 people, while its Sofia-based team has grown by 51% over the past year to reach 100 employees. The expansion of Capital.com's Bulgaria hub is led by Elpida Gavril, Global Head of Operations, who oversees all operational functions, including Customer Service, across the group.

Capital.com's Sofia-based customer service team provides round-the-clock, multilingual customer support across email, phone and live chat, serving clients in Europe, the Middle East, and beyond. On average, Capital.com's support teams respond to client queries in under 60 seconds via chat and under two hours via email, reflecting the company's focus on accessibility and efficiency.

Across the group, the company has over 1,100 employees in 11 global locations, including London, Dubai and Limassol and Melbourne, and continues to strengthen its foundations for long-term, sustainable growth.

Q3 growth

The expansion of Capital.com's new customer service hub follows a robust third quarter where Capital.com reported total trading volumes of $744 billion. Despite seasonal moderation, trading across several asset classes continued to show growth.

Equities: +5.2% quarter-on-quarter, supported by sustained investor interest in AI and tech stocks.

Crypto Securities: +53.9% quarter-on-quarter, reflecting rising engagement in digital assets.

FX and Commodities: experienced temporary declines of -17.1% and -12.2%, respectively, in line with market seasonality.

Capital.com executed more than 45.7 million trades in Q3, maintaining its position as a platform with strong trader engagement.

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a high-growth fintech company empowering people to participate in financial markets through user-friendly and innovative online trading platforms. Launched in 2016, its intuitive award-winning platform -available on web and app -enables investors to trade thousands of world-renowned markets. To help users inform their trading decisions , the platform is fitted with robust risk management controls, transparent pricing and extensive educational content to support clients in their trading journeys.

Capital.com is one of the fastest-growing trading platforms in the sector with client trading volumes exceeding $1trillion. In 2024, the company was recognised as the fastest growing tech-enabled platform in the Middle East and Cyprus for the third-straight year by Deloitte Technology's Fast 50 programme.

Capital.com has a global network with offices located in leading business and financial centres including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Nassau, Sofia, Limassol, and Melbourne. Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), under license number 20200000176.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

