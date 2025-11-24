Clarivate Plc: Clarivate Launches Derwent Patent Monitor to Enable Fast and Accurate Decision-making with AI

New enterprise solution streamlines IP and R&D patent reviews and accelerates freedom to operate, patentability, and infringement related decisions

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the launch of Derwent Patent Monitor to streamline intellectual property (IP) and research and development (R&D) collaborative patent reviews when determining patentability, assessing freedom to operate (FTO) and evaluating opposition or assertion. Built with proprietary data, Derwent Patent Monitor offers AI-powered evaluation of potential threats helping to accelerate first-pass reviews (Threat Analysis) to surface the most critical risks for stakeholders. This feature empowers patent professionals to proceed quickly and with higher confidence.

Shandon Quinn, Vice President, Patent Intelligence, Clarivate, said: "One of the biggest challenges IP leaders mention to me is upgrading their team's partnership with R&D for filing stronger patents and minimizing infringement risk. Yet too often the process is slowed down by siloed teams and disjointed tools and processes. Derwent Patent Monitor is the first tool of its kind to bring together flexible collaboration and review workflows, unique Derwent patent data and AI technology to help teams quickly identify potential risks and accelerate critical IP decisions for FTO, opposition and patent filing."

The new software is built on proprietary data from the Derwent World Patents Index (DWPI), the world's most comprehensive database of 67m+ invention summaries written by 850+ Clarivate subject matter experts to help collaborators save time when reviewing patents of interest.

Purpose-built for collaboration, Derwent Patent Monitor helps patent teams save time and boost efficiency through structured, project-based reviews and real-time feedback - eliminating the need for scattered emails and spreadsheets. Teams become more aligned and informed on key reviews, enabling a faster, more connected patent monitoring process.

