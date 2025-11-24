Global crowdtesting leader to highlight AI testing solutions for retail apps, chatbots, IVR systems and agents

Applause, the world leader in digital quality and crowdsourced testing, today announced its participation at Tech For Retail 2025, taking place 24-25 November at the Paris Expo, Porte de Versailles. Now in its fifth year, the event will connect more than 13,000 retail and technology professionals to explore how innovations like generative AI, automation and data are shaping the future of commerce.

Applause will be onsite at booth B132, showcasing its award-winning AI Training and Testing Solution, designed to help customers improve the reliability and safety of AI-driven experiences from retail websites and apps to customer service chatbots and IVR systems. The solution includes expert-led services such as fine-tuning, red teaming, model evaluation, data sourcing and UX research, enabling retailers to deliver more reliable, safer AI outputs while managing risks of bias and toxicity.

A trusted partner to some of the world's earliest AI innovators, Applause has deep experience training large language models (LLMs) with vast amounts of diverse, real-world data and performing human-validated testing at scale. Powered by a global community of 1.5 million independent testing experts and end users, Applause services are fully managed, providing customers with both the strategy and execution necessary to implement effective AI quality practices throughout the software development lifecycle. The company partners with leading retailers worldwide, providing expert crowdtesting solutions that help them confidently launch omnichannel experiences that are functional, intuitive and accessible at scale.

Earlier this year, Applause was recognized as "e-Commerce Infrastructure Solution of the Year" in the 2025 RetailTech Breakthrough Awards and received a Gold Stevie for Company of the Year in Computer Software (Large) in the 2025 International Business Awards. Earlier this month, the company released its 2025 Holiday Shopping Payments Survey, which highlights how consumers are increasingly willing to let AI assist with shopping, and how persistent friction in payments and checkout continues to impact purchasing decisions. Read the full survey results here.

About Applause

Applause is the world leader in digital quality built by innovators, powered by people and dedicated to the comprehensive digital testing and feedback needs of our global enterprise customers. Our fully managed solutions harness a powerful combination of community-based testing and advanced technology to ensure organizations can move quickly to release apps, devices and experiences that are consistently functional, intuitive and inclusive in any market. Our experts steward customers through the entire testing process, from strategy through execution, at every stage of the software development lifecycle. And, we seamlessly supplement existing resources, providing actionable, real-time insights that drive customer retention and revenue. With specialties including accessibility, AI and payment testing, we're proud to be an essential partner to the most innovative names in the digital economy, as we work together to ensure technology works for everyone, everywhere.

Learn more at applause.com.

