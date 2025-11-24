Railway Energy Management Co. Ltd. (REMCL) has awarded 1 GW of round-the-clock renewable energy capacity at INR 4.35 ($0.049)/kWh, with six developers securing allocations that will supply firm clean power directly to Indian Railways.From pv magazine India REMCL, a joint venture of Indian Railways and RITES Ltd., concluded its tender for 1 GW of round-the-clock (RTC) renewable power backed with or without energy storage at a tariff of INR 4.35/kWh. Six developers placed the winning bid of INR 4.35/kWh. Winners include ReNew Solar Power (200 MW), Bhalki Solar Power (200 MW), Purvah Green Power ...

