The Bicester Collection announces the Winners of the Unlock Her Future Prize 2025 - South Asia Edition

Representing Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Bhutan, six bold innovators are advancing inclusive solutions that deliver transformative social impact in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

LONDON, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bicester Collection is proud to announce the of the winners of the Unlock Her Future Prize 2025 - South Asia Edition, the flagship initiative of its philanthropic programme, DO GOOD.

The Unlock Her Future Prize is a global start-up competition that empowers women social entrepreneurs with innovative ideas to create positive social and environmental change in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Open to women of all ages, with ventures in any sector at either idea stage or early-growth stage (up to three years), the Prize was created to close a clear gap: while women around the world have the ideas and ambition to drive meaningful change, too often they lack the recognition, resources and support to do so.

By combining the power of the private sector with philanthropic purpose, the Prize creates a platform for women-led ventures to take root and scale from the ground up.

Launched in the MENA region in 2023, expanded to Latin America in 2024, and now in its third edition shining a light on the extraordinary women of South Asia, the Prize has quickly become a global platform championing women who are creating lasting, positive change. Supported by Ashoka and endorsed by UN Women, it has reached women across 39 countries, contributed solutions to 16 UN Sustainable Development Goals, and allocated more than US$600,000 in philanthropic funding to women-led ventures.

For the 2025 South Asia Edition, judges Desirée Bollier, Chair and Global Chief Merchant, The Bicester Collection, Dr Rubana Huq, Vice Chancellor, Asian University for Women, Priya Sigdel, Social Entrepreneur & Media Personality, Rishini Weeraratne, Editor, The Sun (Daily Mirror) and Head of Social Media, Wijeya Newspapers and Paroma Chatterjee, CEO Revolut India, agreed to award the prize fund across six winners:

Amritha Krishnamoorthy (India), Stepping Stones Centre, SDG 4 (Quality Education): Transforming education and therapy for children with autism and developmental disabilities, so no child is left behind.

Transforming education and therapy for children with autism and developmental disabilities, so no child is left behind. Jhillika Trisal (India) Cognitii, SDG 4 (Quality Education ): Democratizing access to quality education for children with special educational needs by combining AI with human special educators.

): Democratizing access to quality education for children with special educational needs by combining AI with human special educators. Sophiya Tamang (Nepal) Idea to Impact, SDG 2 (No Hunger ): Turning surplus produce into fruit purees that nourish children, cut food waste, empower women farmers, and promote sustainable agriculture.

): Turning surplus produce into fruit purees that nourish children, cut food waste, empower women farmers, and promote sustainable agriculture. Nida Yousaf Sheikh (Pakistan) H2O Technologies, SDG 6 (Clean Water & Sanitation): Turning air humidity into safe drinking water to fight Pakistan's water scarcity crisis, eliminate waste, and empower communities.

Turning air humidity into safe drinking water to fight Pakistan's water scarcity crisis, eliminate waste, and empower communities. Nishat Anjum Palka (Bangladesh) Mommykidz, SDG 3 (Good Health & Wellbeing): A safe, affordable community where women and parents can access health information, care, and essential products without stigma.

A safe, affordable community where women and parents can access health information, care, and essential products without stigma. Yangchen Dolkar Dorji (Bhutan) LEAD+, SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities): Empowering grassroots, women-led, and marginalized businesses with funding, mentorship, and market access-while fostering self-reliance and community resilience.

Winners will each receive a grant of $50,000; mentoring and leadership training with global experts; access to The Bicester Collection's global network of partners, affiliates and industry leaders; dedicated media training and exposure; and academic support from Oxford University Saïd Business School, which will provide world-class learning, mentoring and access to its global entrepreneurial network as part of the programme.

The 2025 South Asia Edition reflects The Bicester Collection's long-standing ties with South Asian communities in the UK and the millions of guests from the region who visit its Villages in Europe, China and the USA each year. Its return to the UK - and to Bicester Village - coincides with the Collection's 30th anniversary, marking three decades of reimagining shopping as a force for good.

"From 2,400 applicants to 11 exceptional finalists - and now our winners - each reminds us that behind every number is a story of courage, creativity and the determination to build a better world. The 2025 winners embody the diversity and ingenuity of South Asia, proving why investing in women matters. As The Bicester Collection marks 30 years of reimagining shopping as a force for good, this edition reinforces a purpose that defines us: progress is meaningful only when it unlocks opportunity for others. This is the spirit of Unlock Her Future." Chantal Khoueiry, Chief Culture Officer-The Bicester Collection

In 2026, the Prize will expand its footprint across East and South-East Asia, opening to fifteen countries: Brunei, Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mongolia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, Timor-Leste and Vietnam.

For more information: www.unlockherfutureprize.com, @dogood_thebicestercollection

About The Bicester Collection

Created in 1995, The Bicester Collection has reimagined the boundaries around the worlds of luxury retail, hospitality, live music and sports entertainment, curating extraordinary experiences for the world's most discerning guests. Located in Europe, China and North America, The Bicester Collection's 12 Villages are world-renowned as iconic, open-air shopping destinations. Each offers the world's best brands at incredible value, as well as celebrated restaurants and peerless services. For more than a quarter of a century since its founding, The Bicester Collection Villages' mission has been to make the lives of others better - from the communities it serves to its guests, brand partners and its people. Through its DO GOOD programme, The Bicester Collection aims to drive sustainable social change in support of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, with a focus on unlocking futures for women and children, locally and globally.

The Bicester Collection brings together extraordinary live music and sports experiences at the first third-generation UBS Arena serving the New York metro area (home to the New York Islanders ice hockey team), a pioneering concert venue featuring the Isles Lab Team concept store. The Collection's award-winning hotel destinations, Mission Pacific Beach Resort and The Seabird Ocean Resort & Spa (with its Michelin-starred restaurant, Valle; celebrated Sunny's Spa & Beauty Lounge; and locally curated boutique The Ozone), are vibrant destinations in Southern California's hidden gem, Oceanside.

The Bicester Collection exists to be experienced in the real world. To be actual, not virtual. To be lived. Discover more at TheBicesterCollection.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829035/Bicester_Collection_Battersea_Arts_Centre.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829036/Bicester_Collection_10_Finalists.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2829039/Bicester_Collection_Prize_2025.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-bicester-collection-announces-the-winners-of-the-unlock-her-future-prize-2025--south-asia-edition-302624347.html