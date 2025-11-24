LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Unaudited Financial Results

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LX), a leading technology-empowered personal financial service enabler in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lexin, commented, "In the third quarter, we efficiently completed our business adjustments and have smoothly transitioned our operations to comply with the new regulatory requirements. Effective October 1st, 2025, all new loans originated have been priced at or below an annual interest rate of 24%.

The industry has been facing short-term compliance challenges and heightened credit risk volatility related to regulatory changes since last quarter. Despite this complex environment, Lexin has delivered a set of solid financial results. In the third quarter of 2025, our net income was RMB521 million, representing an increase of 2% quarter-over-quarter and 68% year-over-year. Loan originations reached RMB50.9 billion and revenue was RMB3.4 billion. These results reflect the operational resilience of our unique business ecosystem and highlight the effectiveness and agility of our operations.

Looking ahead, the implementation of the new regulation marks a new stage of high-quality development for the industry. As the new regulation takes shape, market resources will be further concentrated toward leading compliant platforms with strong risk control capabilities and sound operations. Leveraging our competitive business ecosystem and enhanced risk management framework, we have established effective mechanisms to navigate market changes and deliver stable results across industry cycles. We remain committed to maintaining a prudent operational strategy, reinforcing our core competitive advantages, and driving high-quality and sustainable long-term growth.

We also remain dedicated to enhancing shareholder returns. In accordance with our dividend policy, the payout ratio was increased from 25% to 30% of net profit, starting from the second half of this year. In addition to cash dividend, since the third quarter, the company has repurchased approximately US$25 million worth of ADSs, and I have personally purchased about US$5.1 million worth of ADSs as of November 24, 2025. We'll continue to explore various avenues to deliver value to our shareholders."

Mr. James Zheng, Chief Financial Officer of Lexin, commented, "Despite the challenging external environment in the third quarter, we delivered a set of resilient performance. Net income reached RMB521 million, representing a 2% quarter-over-quarter and 68% year-over-year increase. Net income take rate, calculated as net income divided by average loan balance, was 2.01%, advancing by 9 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2025 and achieving our year-end target of over 2.0% ahead of schedule, which showcases our determination and improved ability to execute on our business objectives.

Under the new regulatory framework, we'll continue to focus on asset quality improvement, ecosystem synergy enhancement, and operational refinement to achieve long-term sustainable growth."



Third Quarter 2025 Operational Highlights:

User Base

Total number of registered users reached 240 million as of September 30, 2025, representing an increase of 7.7% from 223 million as of September 30, 2024.

Number of active users 1 who used our loan products in the third quarter of 2025 was 4.4 million, representing an increase of 2.7% from 4.3 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Loan Facilitation Business

As of September 30, 2025, we cumulatively originated RMB1,480.5 billion in loans, an increase of 16.3% from RMB1,273.2 billion as of September 30, 2024.

Total loan originations 2 in the third quarter of 2025 was RMB50.9 billion, a decrease of 0.2% from RMB51.0 billion in the third quarter of 2024.

Credit Performance4

90 day+ delinquency ratio 5 was 3.0% as of September 30, 2025, as compared with 3.1% as of June 30,

2025.

Installment E-commerce Platform Service

GMV 6 in the third quarter of 2025 for our installment e-commerce platform service was RMB2,313 million, representing an increase of 180% from RMB827 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Other Operational Highlights

The weighted average tenor of loans originated on our platform in the third quarter of 2025 was approximately 13.0 months, as compared with 13.2 months in the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Total operating revenue was RMB3,417 million, representing a decrease of 6.7% from the third quarter of 2024.

Credit facilitation service income was RMB2,617 million, representing a decrease of 11.9% from the third quarter of 2024. Tech-empowerment service income was RMB456 million, representing an increase of 18.9% from the third quarter of 2024. Installment e-commerce platform service income was RMB345 million, representing an increase of 11.8% from the third quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB521 million, representing an increase of 68.4% from the third quarter of 2024. Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB2.93 on a fully diluted basis.

Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company8 was RMB544 million, representing an increase of 63.5% from the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company8 was RMB3.06 on a fully diluted basis.





Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results:

Operating revenue was RMB3,417 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB3,662 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Credit facilitation service income was RMB2,617 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB2,970 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to the decrease in loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented, partially offset by the increases in financing income.

Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented was RMB1,428 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB1,851 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease in the APR of off-balance sheet loans, as well as the increase in the early repayment behaviors.

Guarantee income was RMB620 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB620 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Financing income was RMB569 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB499 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in the outstanding balances of on-balance sheet loans.

Tech-empowerment service income was RMB456 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB384 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in referral services.

Installment e-commerce platform service income was RMB345 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB308 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in transaction volume with third-party sellers.

Cost of sales consisted of cost of inventory sold and other costs. Cost of sales was RMB270 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB308 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in transaction volume of online direct sales which is recorded on a gross basis.

Funding cost was RMB51.8 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB87.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in funding rates and balance of funding debts to fund the on-balance sheet loans.

Processing and servicing costs was RMB653 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB602 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Provision for financing receivables was RMB328 million for the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB261 million for the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the decrease in performance of the on-balance sheet loans, as well as the increase in the outstanding loan balances of on-balance sheet loans.

Provision for contract assets and receivables was RMB162 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB244 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the decrease of the outstanding loan balances of off-balance sheet loans.

Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities was RMB760 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB952 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the decrease of outstanding balances in the off-balance sheet loans funded by certain institutional funding partners, which are accounted for under ASC 460, Guarantees.

Gross profit was RMB1,193 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB1,207 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Sales and marketing expenses was RMB471 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB438 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by the increase in online advertising costs.

Research and development expenses was RMB150 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB149 million in the third quarter of 2024.

General and administrative expenses was RMB95.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB89.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value was a gain of RMB170 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to a loss of RMB151 million in the third quarter of 2024. The change was primarily driven by the fair value gains realized as a result of the release of guarantee obligation as loans are repaid, partially offset by the fair value loss from the re-measurement of the expected loss rates.

Income tax expense was RMB126 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB72.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily due to the increase in income before income tax expense.

Net income was RMB521 million in the third quarter of 2025, as compared to RMB310 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Recent Development

Board Change

Mr. Jared Yi Wu has tendered his resignation from the Company's board of directors, effective on November 24, 2025, following his retirement from the Company's management team in March 2025. The Company extends its sincere gratitude to Mr. Wu's service and wishes him the best for his retirement. Following Mr. Wu's departure, the Company's board of directors now comprises seven members, including four independent directors, in full compliance with the Nasdaq corporate governance requirements.

Update of Share Repurchase Program

Pursuant to the Company's share repurchase program of up to US$50 million adopted in July 2025, the Company repurchased a total of approximately 4.9 million ADSs (equivalent to 9.8 million Class A ordinary shares) for approximately US$25 million. The remaining amount under the share repurchase program was US$25 million as of the date of this announcement. The total number of shares repurchased by the Company since the adoption of the share repurchase program amounted to approximately 2.9% of its total ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024.

In addition, Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao has informed the Company that he has purchased a total of approximately 782 thousand ADSs (equivalent to 1,563 thousand Class A ordinary shares) for approximately US$5.1 million as of the date of announcement, after his indication to purchase up to US$10 million worth of the Company's ADSs in July 2025.

Business Outlook

For the first nine months of 2025, the Company reported a net income of RMB1.5 billion, marking a 98% increase year-over-year and aligning with the Company's net income guidance for the period.

Looking ahead, the Company anticipates industry-wide risk fluctuations to persist due to the implementation of the new regulatory framework, which will have some impact on its performance. As a result, its transaction volume and net income for the fourth quarter are expected to decline sequentially. However, based on the Company's current assessment and accumulative net income for the first nine months, the Company is maintaining its previous guidance of achieving significant year-over-year growth in net income.

The forecast is subject to the impact of macroeconomic factors, and the Company may adjust the performance outlook as appropriate based on evolving circumstances.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 6:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on November 24, 2025 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on November 24, 2025).

Participants who wish to join the conference call should register online at:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7036283e69e44c1bbd771c7cb7e7675f

Once registration is completed, each participant will receive the dial-in number and a unique access PIN for the conference call.

Participants joining the conference call should dial in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time.

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lexin.com.

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

We are a leading credit technology-empowered personal financial service enabler. Our mission is to use technology and risk management expertise to make financing more accessible for young generation consumers. We strive to achieve this mission by connecting consumers with financial institutions, where we facilitate through a unique model that includes online and offline channels, installment consumption platform, big data and AI driven credit risk management capabilities, as well as smart user and loan management systems. We also empower financial institutions by providing cutting-edge proprietary technology solutions to meet their needs of financial digital transformation.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexin.com -

To follow us on Twitter, please go to: https://twitter.com/LexinFintech -

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Statement

In evaluating our business, we consider and use adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, non-GAAP EBIT, adjusted net income per ordinary share and per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company, four non-GAAP measures, as supplemental measures to review and assess our operating performance. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, and investment income/(loss) and we define non-GAAP EBIT as net income excluding income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, interest expense, net, and investment income/(loss).

We present these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by our management to evaluate our operating performance and formulate business plans. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, and investment income/(loss). Non-GAAP EBIT, on the other hand, enables our management to assess our operating results without considering the impact of income tax expense, share-based compensation expenses, interest expense, net, and investment income/(loss). We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures facilitates investors' assessment of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. One of the key limitations of using adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company and non-GAAP EBIT is that they do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses, interest expense associated with convertible notes, income tax expense, interest expense, net, and investment income/(loss) have been and may continue to be incurred in our business and are not reflected in the presentation of adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company and non-GAAP EBIT. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the non-GAAP financial information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

We compensate for these limitations by reconciling each of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate Information Statement

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1190 to US$1.00, the exchange rate set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board on September 30, 2025. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Lexin's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the expectation of the collection efficiency and delinquency, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, contain forward-looking statements. Lexin may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Lexin's goal and strategies; Lexin's expansion plans; Lexin's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Lexin's expectation regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its credit and investment management products; Lexin's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationship with borrowers, institutional funding partners, merchandise suppliers and other parties it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Lexin's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Lexin does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of (In thousands) December 31, 2024 September 30, 2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,254,213 2,191,291 307,809 Restricted cash 1,638,479 1,823,593 256,159 Restricted term deposit and short-term investments 138,497 177,982 25,001 Short-term financing receivables, net- 1) 4,668,715 5,072,417 712,518 Short-term contract assets and receivables, net- 1) 5,448,057 4,336,657 609,167 Deposits to insurance companies and guarantee companies 2,355,343 2,318,598 325,692 Prepayments and other current assets 1,321,340 2,355,149 330,826 Amounts due from related parties 61,722 95,436 13,406 Inventories, net 22,345 21,030 2,954 Total Current Assets 17,908,711 18,392,153 2,583,532 Non-current Assets Restricted cash 100,860 74,613 10,481 Long-term financing receivables, net- 1) 112,427 97,570 13,706 Long-term contract assets and receivables, net- 1) 317,402 294,805 41,411 Property, equipment and software, net 613,110 851,370 119,591 Land use rights, net 862,867 837,067 117,582 Long-term investments 284,197 243,715 34,234 Deferred tax assets 1,540,842 1,739,360 244,326 Other assets 500,363 536,074 75,302 Total Non-current Assets 4,332,068 4,674,574 656,633 TOTAL ASSETS 22,240,779 23,066,727 3,240,165 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable 74,443 49,067 6,892 Amounts due to related parties 10,927 7,908 1,111 Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term borrowings 690,772 932,296 130,959 Short-term funding debts 2,754,454 2,906,097 408,217 Deferred guarantee income 975,102 1,330,957 186,958 Contingent guarantee liabilities 1,079,000 589,744 82,841 Accruals and other current liabilities 4,019,676 4,413,953 620,024 Total Current Liabilities 9,604,374 10,230,022 1,437,002 Non-current Liabilities Long-term borrowings 585,024 566,015 79,508 Long-term funding debts 1,197,211 351,899 49,431 Deferred tax liabilities 91,380 82,986 11,657 Other long-term liabilities 22,784 11,249 1,580 Total Non-current Liabilities 1,896,399 1,012,149 142,176 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,500,773 11,242,171 1,579,178 Shareholders' equity: Class A Ordinary Shares 205 206 30 Class B Ordinary Shares 41 41 7 Treasury stock (328,764 - (386,573 - (54,302 - Additional paid-in capital 3,314,866 3,371,632 473,610 Statutory reserves 1,178,309 1,178,309 165,516 Accumulated other comprehensive income (29,559 - (26,300 - (3,694 - Retained earnings 6,604,908 7,687,241 1,079,820 Total shareholders' equity 10,740,006 11,824,556 1,660,987 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 22,240,779 23,066,727 3,240,165

__________________________

(1) Short-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB102,124 and RMB232,188 as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively.



Short-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB409,590 and RMB244,138 as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively.



Long-term financing receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB1,820 and RMB2,412 as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively.



Long-term contract assets and receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of RMB30,919 and RMB15,164 as of December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2025, respectively.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operating revenue: Credit facilitation service income 2,970,294 2,616,805 367,580 8,287,865 7,077,517 994,173 Loan facilitation and servicing fees-credit oriented 1,850,850 1,428,159 200,612 4,701,514 3,695,122 519,051 Guarantee income 620,117 619,712 87,050 2,086,656 1,738,707 244,235 Financing income 499,327 568,934 79,918 1,499,695 1,643,688 230,887 Tech-empowerment service income 383,592 456,044 64,060 1,279,683 1,911,018 268,439 Installment e-commerce platform service income 308,257 344,649 48,413 977,213 1,120,476 157,392 Total operating revenue 3,662,143 3,417,498 480,053 10,544,761 10,109,011 1,420,004 Operating cost Cost of sales (308,097 - (269,980 - (37,924 - (966,777 - (957,912 - (134,557 - Funding cost (87,717 - (51,829 - (7,280 - (268,980 - (194,773 - (27,360 - Processing and servicing cost (602,362 - (653,285 - (91,766 - (1,708,785 - (1,810,078 - (254,260 - Provision for financing receivables (261,126 - (327,518 - (46,006 - (568,783 - (766,524 - (107,673 - Provision for contract assets and receivables (243,725 - (161,658 - (22,708 - (564,445 - (455,567 - (63,993 - Provision for contingent guarantee liabilities (951,738 - (760,256 - (106,793 - (2,714,808 - (2,239,593 - (314,594 - Total operating cost (2,454,765 - (2,224,526 - (312,477 - (6,792,578 - (6,424,447 - (902,437 - Gross profit 1,207,378 1,192,972 167,576 3,752,183 3,684,564 517,567 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses (437,996 - (470,648 - (66,112 - (1,323,036 - (1,530,801 - (215,030 - Research and development expenses (148,930 - (150,063 - (21,079 - (427,162 - (463,369 - (65,089 - General and administrative expenses (88,952 - (95,092 - (13,357 - (279,146 - (291,855 - (40,997 - Total operating expenses (675,878 - (715,803 - (100,548 - (2,029,344 - (2,286,025 - (321,116 - Change in fair value of financial guarantee derivatives and loans at fair value (151,431 - 169,999 23,880 (835,615 - 428,727 60,223 Interest expense, net (4,531 - (5,394 - (758 - (6,447 - (14,717 - (2,067 - Investment loss (2,224 - (1,575 - (221 - (1,874 - (18,400 - (2,585 - Others, net 8,406 6,618 930 44,434 15,447 2,170 Income before income tax expense 381,720 646,817 90,859 923,337 1,809,596 254,192 Income tax expense (72,163 - (125,549 - (17,636 - (185,626 - (346,603 - (48,687 - Net income 309,557 521,268 73,223 737,711 1,462,993 205,505 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 309,557 521,268 73,223 737,711 1,462,993 205,505 Net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 0.93 1.53 0.21 2.23 4.30 0.60 Diluted 0.92 1.46 0.21 2.22 4.09 0.57 Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 1.87 3.06 0.43 4.46 8.61 1.21 Diluted 1.84 2.93 0.41 4.44 8.17 1.15 Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding Basic 331,356,003 340,975,826 340,975,826 330,806,594 339,856,962 339,856,962 Diluted 336,606,267 356,137,047 356,137,047 335,151,610 358,097,138 358,097,138

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income 309,557 521,268 73,223 737,711 1,462,993 205,505 Other comprehensive income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of nil tax (5,424 - (2,177 - (306 - (16,655 - 3,259 458 Total comprehensive income 304,133 519,091 72,917 721,056 1,466,252 205,963 Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 304,133 519,091 72,917 721,056 1,466,252 205,963

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands, except for share and per share data) 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Reconciliation of Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company to Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 309,557 521,268 73,223 737,711 1,462,993 205,505 Add: Share-based compensation expenses 20,986 21,332 2,996 67,379 75,056 10,543 Interest expense associated with convertible notes - - - 5,695 - - Investment loss 2,224 1,575 221 1,874 18,400 2,585 Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 332,767 544,175 76,440 812,659 1,556,449 218,633 Adjusted net income per ordinary share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 1.00 1.60 0.22 2.46 4.58 0.64 Diluted 0.99 1.53 0.21 2.42 4.35 0.61 Adjusted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company Basic 2.01 3.19 0.45 4.91 9.16 1.29 Diluted 1.98 3.06 0.43 4.85 8.69 1.22 Weighted average shares used in calculating net income per ordinary share for non-GAAP EPS Basic 331,356,003 340,975,826 340,975,826 330,806,594 339,856,962 339,856,962 Diluted 336,606,267 356,137,047 356,137,047 335,151,610 358,097,138 358,097,138 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP EBIT to Net income Net income 309,557 521,268 73,223 737,711 1,462,993 205,505 Add: Income tax expense 72,163 125,549 17,636 185,626 346,603 48,687 Share-based compensation expenses 20,986 21,332 2,996 67,379 75,056 10,543 Interest expense, net 4,531 5,394 758 6,447 14,717 2,067 Investment loss 2,224 1,575 221 1,874 18,400 2,585 Non-GAAP EBIT 409,461 675,118 94,834 999,037 1,917,769 269,387



