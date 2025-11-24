Fagron NV: Fagron strengthens EMEA leadership with acquisitions in Poland and Hungary and announces key developments for its North American business

Regulated information - inside information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 24 November 2025 - 7:00 AM CET

Fagron strengthens EMEA leadership with acquisitions in Poland and Hungary and announces key developments for its North American business

Fagron, the global leader in pharmaceutical compounding, has reinforced its EMEA position with the acquisitions of a book of business from Amara (Poland) and Magilab (Hungary). These deals support Fagron's strategy to diversify its presence in dynamic markets and highlight its disciplined M&A approach as a driver of sustainable growth. With these transactions, Fagron has executed 10 acquisitions this year, underscoring its disciplined serial acquirer track record.

The businesses combined are expected to contribute mid-teens (€m) in annual revenue, at an EBITDA margin above Fagron's existing group margin. The combined purchase price amounts to approximately €26 million.

Separately, we have secured a new U.S. dollar credit facility with extended maturities to support our growth ambitions in North America, at attractive terms. We are very pleased to have achieved this milestone, which further strengthens our financial flexibility and long-term strategy.

The Company has also received a license for its Fagron Sterile Services ("FSS") facility in Boston from the California State Board of Pharmacy. This allows us to ship compounding medication to that state, reinforcing our presence in one of the largest and most tightly regulated healthcare markets in the U.S.

Amara

Amara is a relevant player in the compounding sector, operating raw materials in Poland, with over 30 years of experience and a number of active registrations - a prerequisite for operating in the Polish market. Amara's book of business will enhance Fagron's offering in Poland and will unlock significant synergy potential through operational leverage.

Magilab

Magilab is a well-trusted brand and a specialized player in the hospital pharmacy segment of Hungary's compounding raw materials market. This acquisition consolidates Fagron's position in a market with high compounding per capita and enables operational excellence and scale effects.

New credit facility

Fagron has secured a new credit facility with PGIM totaling up to $225 million with maturities up to 15 years. An initial $125 million has already been drawn, with a final maturity of 12 years and an average tenor of 10 years. This new facility complements the existing €575 million bank facility, provides funding in local currency, extends our maturities, ensures healthy and diversified access to debt sources and provides Fagron enough flexibility to fund its robust M&A pipeline that we aim to execute at strict accretive criteria.

Licensing Update

The California State Board of Pharmacy granted the license to FSS Boston, Massachusetts, to ship compounding medication to that state, a key milestone towards reinforcing an integrated operation at FSS, alongside our facility in Wichita, Kansas, covering the whole nation. This permit is also expected to unlock further opportunities with key customers located in California.

Following the granting of this license, all Fagron's 503B facilities in the U.S. are entitled to ship to California.

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron, commented-

"The acquisitions of Amara and Magilab are key steps in consolidating our leadership in EMEA's dynamic markets and support our ambition to reinforce our global position in the B&E segment.

In North America, we are making significant progress by securing the funding required to support our growth ambitions, at attractive terms. Additionally, obtaining the California license for our FSS Boston facility will allow us to fully integrate our FSS operation in the U.S. while reinforcing our presence in one of the largest healthcare markets within the country and unlock significant opportunities with new customers. Separately, the previously announced acquisition of UCP, will also deepen Fagron's further position in California through a 503A pharmaceutical compounder specializing in the health and wellness segment.

We are very pleased to showcase today our commitment to disciplined M&A, operations excellence and prudent balance sheet management, which are key enablers of sustained growth and long-term success."

Financial calendar

12 February 2026 Full year results 2025

9 April 2026 Trading update first quarter 2026

11 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 2025

30 July 2026 Half year results 2026

8 October 2026 Trading update third quarter 2026

Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

