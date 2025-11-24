NB Private Equity Partners Limited: NBPE Announces October Monthly NAV Estimate

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

St Peter Port, Guernsey 24 November 2025

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE), the $1.3bn1, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 31 October 2025 monthly NAV estimate.

NAV Highlights (31 October 2025)

NAV per share was $27.52 (£20.95), a USD total return of 0.3% in the month

Approximately 50% of the valuation information based on Q3 private company information; in aggregate, private investments appreciated by 0.8% on a constant currency basis in the third quarter ~658k shares repurchased (~$13.2 million) in October 2025 at a weighted average discount of 25% resulting in ~$0.11 NAV per share accretion in the month $277 million of available liquidity at 31 October 2025



Update to Capital Allocation Framework Update announced on 6 November 2025

Improving exit environment with c. $165 million of realisations announced YTD, at an aggregate uplift of 17% to carrying value, and a 2.7x multiple of cost. Positive outlook for additional liquidity with a number of 'exit ready' companies and further realisations anticipated in the coming months

An increase in allocation to new investments of at least $100 million over the next three to six months targeting an investment level of 105% - 110% of NAV, selectively deploying capital and leveraging the strengths of Neuberger's platform

Acceleration of the previously announced $120 million three-year share buyback programme, reflecting the NBPE Board's confidence in the portfolio and its prospects and the NAV per share accretion opportunity that share buybacks present

Maintain existing dividend policy targeting an annualised yield on NAV of 3.0% or greater

As of 31 October 2025 Year-to- Date One Year 3 years 5 years 10 years NAV TR (USD)*

Annualised 3.4% 4.3% 9.0%

2.9% 63.7%

10.4% 163.3%

10.2% MSCI World TR (USD)*

Annualised 20.2% 22.5% 82.7%

22.3% 111.1%

16.1% 220.9%

12.4% Share price TR (GBP)*

Annualised (0.2%) 1.2% 8.3%

2.7% 84.7%

13.1% 215.9%

12.2% FTSE All-Share TR (GBP)*

Annualised 20.9% 22.5% 50.9%

14.7% 98.6%

14.7% 116.3%

8.0%

* All NBPE performance figures assume re-investment of dividends on the ex-dividend date and reflect cumulative returns over the relevant time periods shown. Three-year, five-year and ten-year annualised returns are presented for USD NAV, MSCI World (USD), GBP Share Price and FTSE All-Share (GBP) Total Returns.

Portfolio Update to 31 October 2025

NAV performance during the month primarily driven by private company valuations partially offset by foreign exchange movements

0.8% NAV increase ($9 million) from updated private company valuation information

(0.5%) NAV decrease ($6 million) from changes in foreign exchange movements

(0.2%) NAV decrease ($3 million) from changes in quoted holdings

(0.2%) NAV decrease ($3 million) attributable to expense accruals

0.4% of NAV accretion from share buybacks





$64 million of realisations in October

~$29 million cash received from a partial realisation of Action and full sale of SICIT; additional $34 million of realisations closed from one unannounced transaction and the full exit of Saguaro Distributions from equity co-investments 50% higher than 2024 Average uplift to carrying value of 17% and a 2.7x MOIC







$23 million deployed year-to-date, with strong pipeline of new opportunities

No new investments in October 2025

$23 million deployed into one new and three follow-on investments year-to-date

Strong pipeline of investment opportunities, especially in mid-life co-investments and co-underwrite opportunities





Well positioned to take advantage of opportunities with $277 million of total liquidity at 31 October 2025

$67 million of cash and liquid investments with $210 million of undrawn credit line available





Increase in pace of share buybacks in October 2025

~658k shares repurchased in October 2025 at a weighted average discount of 25%; buybacks were accretive to NAV by ~$0.11 per share

Year-to-date, NBPE has repurchased ~2.3m shares ($45 million) at a weighted average discount of 27% which was accretive to NAV by ~$0.39 per share

Portfolio Valuation

The fair value of NBPE's portfolio as of 31 October 2025 was based on the following information:

8% of the portfolio was valued as of 31 October 2025 8% in public securities

59% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 September 2025 59% in private direct investments

33% of the portfolio was valued as of 30 June 2025 33% in private direct investments



Supplementary Information (as of 31 October 2025)

Company Name Vintage Lead Sponsor Sector Fair Value ($m) % of FV Action 2020 3i Consumer 71.3 5.7% Osaic 2019 Reverence Capital Financial Services 69.8 5.6% Solenis 2021 Platinum Equity Industrials 65.1 5.2% Monroe Engineering 2021 AEA Investors Industrials 53.2 4.3% BeyondTrust 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 45.0 3.6% FDH Aero 2024 Audax Group Industrials 41.6 3.3% Business Services Company* 2017 Not Disclosed Business Services 41.4 3.3% Mariner 2024 Leonard Green & Partners Financial Services 39.7 3.2% True Potential 2022 Cinven Financial Services 38.0 3.0% Branded Cities Network 2017 Shamrock Capital Communications / Media 37.5 3.0% Marquee Brands 2014 Neuberger Berman Consumer 32.4 2.6% Staples 2017 Sycamore Partners Business Services 31.3 2.5% Auctane 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 29.0 2.3% GFL (NYSE: GFL) 2018 BC Partners Business Services 28.8 2.3% Engineering 2020 Renaissance Partners / Bain Capital Technology / IT 26.7 2.1% Benecon 2024 TA Associates Healthcare 25.8 2.1% Constellation Automotive 2019 TDR Capital Business Services 25.6 2.1% Viant 2018 JLL Partners Healthcare 25.4 2.0% Agiliti 2019 THL Healthcare 25.3 2.0% Solace Systems 2016 Bridge Growth Partners Technology / IT 24.7 2.0% Excelitas 2022 AEA Investors Industrials 24.1 1.9% Kroll 2020 Further Global / Stone Point Financial Services 23.9 1.9% Fortna 2017 THL Industrials 21.4 1.7% CH Guenther 2021 Pritzker Private Capital Consumer 20.3 1.6% AutoStore (OB.AUTO) 2019 THL Industrials 20.2 1.6% Addison Group 2021 Trilantic Capital Partners Business Services 19.9 1.6% Real Page 2021 Thoma Bravo Technology / IT 18.9 1.5% Qpark 2017 KKR Transportation 16.9 1.4% Renaissance Learning 2018 Francisco Partners Technology / IT 15.1 1.2% Chemical Guys 2021 AEA Investors Consumer 14.8 1.2% Total Top 30 Investments $973.3 78.1%

*Undisclosed company due to confidentiality provisions.

Geography % of Portfolio North America 79% Europe 21% Total Portfolio 100% Industry % of Portfolio Tech, Media & Telecom 21% Consumer / E-commerce 20% Industrials / Industrial Technology 19% Financial Services 15% Business Services 12% Healthcare 9% Other 5% Total Portfolio 100% Vintage Year % of Portfolio 2016 & Earlier 10% 2017 15% 2018 13% 2019 13% 2020 11% 2021 18% 2022 6% 2023 2% 2024 10% 2025 2% Total Portfolio 100%

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the "Investment Manager"), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with 2900 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $558 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named the #1 Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments and has placed #1 or #2 for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of September 30, 2025.

1 Based on net asset value.

