I-Tech AB: I-Tech and Havey sign MoU to collaborate on the development of next-generation antifouling materials

I-Tech AB (publ) "I-Tech", the biotechnology company behind the marine antifouling technology, Selektope® and Guangdong Havey Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd., "Havey", specialists in advanced polymer and materials science, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the intention to develop and commercialise new generations of high-performance antifouling materials for use in marine coatings.

The strategic partnership aims to further advance successful collaborative R&D activities conducted by the two parties since 2024. Preliminary validations of coating systems comprising Selektope and biodegradable resin binders have achieved significant interim progress to date.

I-Tech and Havey will also explore the feasibility of establishing a joint venture dedicated to increasing the availability of environmentally responsible marine coating ingredients, including biodegradable binders. The joint venture would leverage I-Tech's proven track record for pushing the boundaries of innovation in marine antifouling coatings and Havey's expertise in advanced functional polymers.

As a chief component in coating systems, binders are a key factor in determining the principal characteristics of a paint product, both physical and chemical. Increasing the proportion of biodegradable materials used in marine coatings is essential to the future development of sustainable marine coatings. For example, biodegradable binders can enhance antifouling performance and reduce Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions.

"At I-Tech, sustainability and technological breakthroughs go hand in hand," says Markus Jönsson, CEO, I-Tech. "The collaboration with Havey opens new opportunities in our pursuit of commercialising more sustainable, next-generation antifouling solutions for the maritime industry," he concludes.

Zhishen (Jason) Dong, General Manager, Havey, adds: "We are excited to join forces with I-Tech. Together, we could provide the market with advanced, sustainable paint ingredient technologies that offer both effective antifouling protection and a reduced environmental footprint. Our combined expertise will position us at the forefront of green marine technology."

About I-Tech AB

I-Tech is a biotechnology company that has developed the antifouling technology Selektope®, an active substance that prevents barnacle attachment on submerged surfaces such as ships and boat hulls. By increasing the anti-barnacle performance in marine paint systems (e.g. antifouling coatings), fuel and maintenance costs are reduced ang vessel energy efficiency improved. I-Tech has obtained the necessary regulatory approvals for Selektope® and has several of the world's largest manufacturers of marine antifouling coatings as customers. The company's share is listed for trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm. The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. For more information visit our website www.i-tech.se.

About Havey

Guangdong Havey Advanced Materials Technology Co., Ltd. specialises in advanced polymer materials science, developing sustainable antifouling and anticorrosive products that address critical challenges in the marine industry.

