Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company"), an established gold producer, is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved the issuance of 1,025,077 fully paid ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") to one investor pursuant to the repayment of accrued interest under previously issued convertible notes.

This issuance follows the Company's news release dated 13 November 2025, which announced the conversion of the principal amount of the notes into ordinary shares. The accrued interest has been converted into Shares at the same conversion price of AUD$0.118 per Share. The Shares will be issued under the Company's existing capacity pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 7.1

The Shares issued in respect of interest will be subject to a four-month statutory hold period under Canadian securities laws. No hold period applies under Australian securities laws.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold is a gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration, and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.

Release approved by the Company's Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

