Catella AB: Catella divests Valuation France to Newmark to sharpen strategic focus

Catella Group has divested its 66.1% shareholding in the subsidiary Catella Valuation Advisory SAS to Newmark Group Inc. The transaction is expected to contribute nearly SEK 50 million to Catella shareholders' EBIT during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The divestment is aligned with Catella's strategic key priorities and the ambition to better coordinate the company's service offering, while respecting the strong local advisory capabilities within the Corporate Finance business area. The transaction enables Catella Corporate Finance to further strengthen its focus on developing relevant services and deliver greater value to its clients.

"It is of course with mixed feelings we take this strategic step to divest Catella Valuation Advisory SAS, which has played an important role in establishing Catella's local presence in France. At the same time, this move allows us to sharpen our transaction and advisory capabilities. Catella's strong brand in France provides a solid foundation for accelerating our growth within property advisory services. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the Valuation team and wish them every success in their future endeavours," comments Daniel Gorosch, Head of Corporate Finance Europe.

France is a significant market for Catella and the Corporate Finance business area, and Catella Valuation Advisory SAS has been instrumental in building the Groups position in the country.



Catella Corporate Finance in France will comprise of Catella Property Consultants and Catella Residential Partners, with a continued focus on transaction and property advisory services.

The Corporate Finance business area will continue to recruit and develop key competencies to meet clients' expectations and support strategic growth, including the development of services that drive profitability and pan-European expansion.

