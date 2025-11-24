Scientists in China have developed an optimized energy management strategy for a wind-PV hybrid heat pump system that uses both thermal and electric energy storage. Using different seasonal interaction management strategies, they simulated four operational cases.A research team in China has developed an optimized energy management strategy for hybrid wind-PV heat pump (HP) systems. Their approach combines thermal and electrical energy storage with a seasonal energy-interaction framework that includes spring ground-source precooling, summer cooling, autumn ground-source preheating, and winter heating. ...

