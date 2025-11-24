Clas Ohlson AB: Clas Ohlson makes long-term investment in its distribution centre in Insjön

Clas Ohlson's Board of Directors has today decided on an investment in Clas Ohlson's distribution centre in Insjön amounting to approximately 400-450 MSEK. The investment will enable long-term growth with an efficient logistics hub in the company's founder town Insjön, Dalarna.

The work on analysing the company's logistics has been ongoing since spring 2024 with the aim of securing capacity for future growth. After careful analysis, Clas Ohlson has decided to upgrade its existing distribution centre in Insjön, with increased automation and capacity to handle larger volumes for both stores and e-commerce.

"We are very pleased to have reached this milestone. Expanding and streamlining the facility in Insjön is the best solution for everyone at and around Clas Ohlson. It was in Insjön it all began more than a hundred years ago, and we have worked intensively to find a way to grow stronger here also in the future. With an updated and competitive distribution centre, we will be able to provide our customers with even better and faster service, we will remain a long-term and significant employer in Insjön, and we will create opportunities for further value creation for our shareholders, says Kristofer Tonström, President and CEO of Clas Ohlson.

The investment includes the modernisation of several different parts of the distribution centre with a state-of-the-art automation solution. In total, goods handling capacity will increase by approximately 15-20 per cent. In addition, there is the possibility of further expanding the operations if necessary, including increased storage capacity.

"We have a very well-managed facility that will now become even better. In addition to efficiency gains with automated flows at our distribution centre, we will be able to increase the fill rate in our transports and also handle goods flows more efficiently in our stores. We have also secured the possibility of expanding the high-bay warehouse if necessary, which gives us great security in our future planning," says Stefan Lindwall, Director of Logistics at Clas Ohlson.

The procurement of construction and automation partners is underway, and work is expected to begin in March 2026, with completion in the second half of 2027. The company's assessment is that the rebuild will not have a negative impact on earnings during the project period. With increased capacity to handle larger product volumes at a lower cost, the pay-back time of the investment is expected to be approximately four years after the automation is fully implemented. The investment cost is expected to be charged mainly to the 2026/27 financial year. Financing will be made through existing cash.

For more information, please contact:

Niklas Carlsson, Head of External Communications and IR, +46 247 444 29, niklas.carlsson@clasohlson.se

This is information that Clas Ohlson AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07.30 a.m. CET on 24 November 2025.

Clas Ohlson was founded in 1918 as a mail order business in Insjön, Sweden. Today we are a retail company with customers in three markets, approximately 5,000 co-workers and annual sales of approximately 12 billion SEK. Our share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. A lot has happened since the start in 1918, but one thing has remained the same over the years; that we want to help people fix their homes with practical and sustainable solutions at attractive prices. Visit about.clasohlson.com/en to read more about us and how we make home fixing available, sustainable and enjoyable for everyone.