Montag, 24.11.2025
WKN: LYX0FZ | ISIN: LU0496786657 | Ticker-Symbol: 6TVM
Tradegate
24.11.25 | 11:26
59,27 Euro
+0,01 % +0,01
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMUNDI CORE S&P 500 SWAP UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMUNDI CORE S&P 500 SWAP UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
59,2759,2811:47
59,2759,2811:47
Dow Jones News
24.11.2025 10:15 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPU LN) 
Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
24-Nov-2025 / 09:40 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Dist 
 
DEALING DATE: 21-Nov-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 68.2223 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 62190982 
 
CODE: LSPU LN 
 
ISIN: LU0496786657 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU0496786657 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     LSPU LN 
LEI Code:   549300JWBW5ZYYLO6033 
Sequence No.: 409226 
EQS News ID:  2234902 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2234902&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 24, 2025 03:40 ET (08:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.