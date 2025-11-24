Nabaltec's numbers for the first nine months of 2025 (9M25) confirm resilient earnings in a weak demand environment. Group revenue declined 1.9% y-o-y to €155.1m, while EBIT fell 16.8% to €14.0m, with a nine-month EBIT margin of 9%. Guidance for 2025 is unchanged at up to a 2% revenue contraction and an EBIT margin of 7-9%. Although Q4 can be seasonally weak, given the nine-month results (with a Q3 EBIT margin of 10.3%) the full year guidance looks achievable in our view, and we see no reason to revisit our estimates or valuation. Nabaltec is controlling its costs as far as possible in a difficult demand environment, but it retains a conservative balance sheet and a number of growth options.

