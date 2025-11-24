Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources: Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Elected President of the 21st UNIDO General Conference

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, was formally appointed President of the 21st UNIDO General Conference during its opening ceremony in Riyadh. The appointment reflects the Kingdom's increasingly influential role in directing the global industrial development agenda.

The presidency was confirmed through the general conference, demonstrating strong international consensus for Minister Alkhorayef's leadership. The outgoing president officially recognized the decision, declaring to the conference: "Distinguished delegates, we will now proceed to elect a President for the twenty-first session of the General Conference. I hereby put forward His Excellency Bandar Alkhorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is my pleasure to declare His Excellency Minister Alkhorayef elected by affirmation."

Accepting the role, Minister Alkhorayef emphasized the critical importance of partnership and innovation in shaping industry's future: "I am deeply honored by the confidence placed in me to serve as President of the twenty-first session of the UNIDO General Conference. I accept this responsibility with a firm commitment to strengthening global industrial cooperation, advancing inclusive and sustainable development, and ensuring that our collective work delivers real impact for all Member States. Together, we will build on the momentum of this session and shape a future where industrial progress supports prosperity, resilience, and opportunity across every region."

As President, Minister Alkhorayef is now tasked with steering high-level negotiations to a successful conclusion at GC21 and ensuring the Riyadh Declaration's objectives are translated into actionable outcomes. His role is to build consensus among Member States on critical issues, from sustainable supply chains to AI governance in industry. This leadership position climaxes with the responsibility to oversee the smooth handover of the presidency at the next General Conference, ensuring the continuity of UNIDO's strategic agenda beyond the Riyadh session.

For more information, please contact:

Ahmed Mansour

M +966 54 186 9849

E ahmed.mansour@omc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2830434/Ministry_of_Industry_and_Mineral_Resources.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/saudi-minister-of-industry-and-mineral-resources-bandar-bin-ibrahim-alkhorayef-elected-president-of-the-21st-unido-general-conference-302624382.html