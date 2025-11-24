The company's Scope 1 emissions decreased by 8.0%, and Scope 2 emissions decreased by 37.0% between 2023 and 2024, according to the white paper, which also reports that 477 electricity-saving technical renovation projects LONGi introduced in 2024 are expected to save 426 million kWh annually.At the "For Shared Future: Accelerating Climate Action with Innovation" themed event during the 30th Conference of the Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, LONGi officially released its latest Climate Action White Paper, as well as its first Taskforce on Nature-related ...

