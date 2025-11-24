French steel manufacturer Manorga says its new Solterra system uses modular, demountable components to enable reversible deployment of ground-mounted solar plants across varied sites and soil conditions.From pv magazine France Manorga Solar has developed a new steel structure designed for ground-mounted solar power plants. The Solterra system is specifically designed for projects requiring reversible installation. It is based on a fully demountable structure composed of modular elements that can be assembled, removed and then reinstalled at another site without major construction work. Manufactured ...

