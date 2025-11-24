Anzeige
9,5009,55011:44
24.11.2025 11:12 Uhr
Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49

JSE share code: MNP

24 November 2025

Notification of Major Interests in Shares

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BMWC6P49

Issuer Name

MONDI PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

19-Nov-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

21-Nov-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.896538

6.287398

7.183936

31713225

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.059994

6.024507

6.084501

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BMWC6P49

3957766

0.896538

Sub Total 8.A

3957766

0.896538%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to recall shares lent out

n/a

n/a

3

0.000000

Sub Total 8.B1

3

0.000000%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

21/11/2025

21/11/2025

Cash

222092

0.050312

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2025

02/12/2025

Cash

64523

0.014612

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/01/2026

16/01/2026

Cash

31321

0.007095

Cash-settled Equity Swap

20/01/2026

20/01/2026

Cash

809

0.000183

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/02/2026

09/02/2026

Cash

58485

0.013249

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/02/2026

10/02/2026

Cash

214800

0.048658

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/02/2026

11/02/2026

Cash

598376

0.135549

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/02/2026

23/02/2026

Cash

222092

0.050313

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/03/2026

02/03/2026

Cash

569577

0.129026

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/03/2026

03/03/2026

Cash

144714

0.032771

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/03/2026

06/03/2026

Cash

114

0.000020

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/03/2026

11/03/2026

Cash

72237

0.016358

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/03/2026

18/03/2026

Cash

20149

0.004564

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/03/2026

23/03/2026

Cash

23000

0.005210

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/03/2026

25/03/2026

Cash

4711

0.001067

Cash-settled Equity Swap

01/04/2026

01/04/2026

Cash

38395

0.008684

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/04/2026

02/04/2026

Cash

23603

0.005338

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/04/2026

09/04/2026

Cash

23079

0.005228

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/04/2026

15/04/2026

Cash

364

0.000082

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/04/2026

28/04/2026

Cash

39198

0.008880

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/04/2026

30/04/2026

Cash

49

0.000011

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/05/2026

08/05/2026

Cash

378705

0.085784

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/05/2026

13/05/2026

Cash

8310

0.001881

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/05/2026

28/05/2026

Cash

22

0.000004

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/05/2026

29/05/2026

Cash

178658

0.040474

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/06/2026

10/06/2026

Cash

56164

0.012723

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/06/2026

17/06/2026

Cash

10012

0.002266

Cash-settled Equity Swap

24/06/2026

24/06/2026

Cash

5042

0.001141

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/07/2026

08/07/2026

Cash

23996

0.005436

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/07/2026

14/07/2026

Cash

5754

0.001302

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/08/2026

04/08/2026

Cash

18452

0.004180

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/08/2026

12/08/2026

Cash

141435

0.032039

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/08/2026

19/08/2026

Cash

20328

0.004602

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/09/2026

02/09/2026

Cash

3371

0.000762

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/09/2026

07/09/2026

Cash

5349140

1.211821

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/09/2026

08/09/2026

Cash

398877

0.090337

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/09/2026

18/09/2026

Cash

123750

0.028034

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/09/2026

23/09/2026

Cash

87290

0.019775

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/10/2026

02/10/2026

Cash

262862

0.059535

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/10/2026

08/10/2026

Cash

2890

0.000650

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/10/2026

15/10/2026

Cash

70139

0.015874

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/10/2026

16/10/2026

Cash

163042

0.036936

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/11/2026

03/11/2026

Cash

15365116

3.480752

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/11/2026

04/11/2026

Cash

11732

0.002653

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/11/2026

05/11/2026

Cash

2

0.000000

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/11/2026

12/11/2026

Cash

11185

0.002533

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/11/2026

25/11/2026

Cash

68082

0.015423

Cash-settled Equity Swap

26/11/2026

26/11/2026

Cash

79137

0.017924

Cash-settled Equity Swap

27/11/2026

27/11/2026

Cash

6884

0.001554

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/12/2026

02/12/2026

Cash

272748

0.061760

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/12/2026

03/12/2026

Cash

15552

0.003523

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/12/2026

07/12/2026

Cash

1621

0.000366

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/12/2026

10/12/2026

Cash

2099

0.000469

Cash-settled Equity Swap

16/12/2026

16/12/2026

Cash

102629

0.023225

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/12/2026

17/12/2026

Cash

167973

0.038052

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/12/2026

22/12/2026

Cash

5944

0.001337

Cash-settled Equity Swap

23/12/2026

23/12/2026

Cash

1078639

0.244356

Cash-settled Equity Swap

24/12/2026

24/12/2026

Cash

23064

0.005224

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/01/2027

05/01/2027

Cash

993

0.000222

Cash-settled Equity Swap

06/01/2027

06/01/2027

Cash

14720

0.003333

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/04/2027

07/04/2027

Cash

444636

0.100721

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/05/2027

04/05/2027

Cash

53500

0.012120

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/06/2027

02/06/2027

Cash

10012

0.002266

Cash-settled Equity Swap

30/05/2028

30/05/2028

Cash

10946

0.002479

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/06/2029

04/06/2029

Cash

17211

0.003897

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/05/2030

22/05/2030

Cash

11526

0.002610

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/07/2030

02/07/2030

Cash

45932

0.010402

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/07/2035

13/07/2035

Cash

29582

0.006699

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/07/2035

19/07/2035

Cash

82962

0.018794

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/09/2035

28/09/2035

Cash

8362

0.001889

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/10/2035

11/10/2035

Cash

544

0.000123

Cash-settled Equity Swap

25/10/2035

25/10/2035

Cash

68082

0.015423

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/11/2035

08/11/2035

Cash

15398

0.003481

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/11/2035

09/11/2035

Cash

14720

0.003326

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/11/2035

22/11/2035

Cash

33996

0.007696

Sub Total 8.B2

27755456

6.287398%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

6.231390

7.127927%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan SE

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

21-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London

Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA


