Mondi Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 24
Mondi plc
(Incorporated in England and Wales)
(Registered number: 6209386)
LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34
LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00BMWC6P49
JSE share code: MNP
24 November 2025
Notification of Major Interests in Shares
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMWC6P49
Issuer Name
MONDI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
19-Nov-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
21-Nov-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.896538
6.287398
7.183936
31713225
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.059994
6.024507
6.084501
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BMWC6P49
3957766
0.896538
Sub Total 8.A
3957766
0.896538%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Right to recall shares lent out
n/a
n/a
3
0.000000
Sub Total 8.B1
3
0.000000%
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
21/11/2025
21/11/2025
Cash
222092
0.050312
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2025
02/12/2025
Cash
64523
0.014612
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/01/2026
16/01/2026
Cash
31321
0.007095
Cash-settled Equity Swap
20/01/2026
20/01/2026
Cash
809
0.000183
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/02/2026
09/02/2026
Cash
58485
0.013249
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/02/2026
10/02/2026
Cash
214800
0.048658
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/02/2026
11/02/2026
Cash
598376
0.135549
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/02/2026
23/02/2026
Cash
222092
0.050313
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/03/2026
02/03/2026
Cash
569577
0.129026
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/03/2026
03/03/2026
Cash
144714
0.032771
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/03/2026
06/03/2026
Cash
114
0.000020
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/03/2026
11/03/2026
Cash
72237
0.016358
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/03/2026
18/03/2026
Cash
20149
0.004564
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/03/2026
23/03/2026
Cash
23000
0.005210
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/03/2026
25/03/2026
Cash
4711
0.001067
Cash-settled Equity Swap
01/04/2026
01/04/2026
Cash
38395
0.008684
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/04/2026
02/04/2026
Cash
23603
0.005338
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/04/2026
09/04/2026
Cash
23079
0.005228
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/04/2026
15/04/2026
Cash
364
0.000082
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/04/2026
28/04/2026
Cash
39198
0.008880
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/04/2026
30/04/2026
Cash
49
0.000011
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/05/2026
08/05/2026
Cash
378705
0.085784
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/05/2026
13/05/2026
Cash
8310
0.001881
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/05/2026
28/05/2026
Cash
22
0.000004
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/05/2026
29/05/2026
Cash
178658
0.040474
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/06/2026
10/06/2026
Cash
56164
0.012723
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/06/2026
17/06/2026
Cash
10012
0.002266
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/06/2026
24/06/2026
Cash
5042
0.001141
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/07/2026
08/07/2026
Cash
23996
0.005436
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/07/2026
14/07/2026
Cash
5754
0.001302
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/08/2026
04/08/2026
Cash
18452
0.004180
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/08/2026
12/08/2026
Cash
141435
0.032039
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/08/2026
19/08/2026
Cash
20328
0.004602
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/09/2026
02/09/2026
Cash
3371
0.000762
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/09/2026
07/09/2026
Cash
5349140
1.211821
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/09/2026
08/09/2026
Cash
398877
0.090337
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2026
18/09/2026
Cash
123750
0.028034
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/09/2026
23/09/2026
Cash
87290
0.019775
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2026
02/10/2026
Cash
262862
0.059535
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2026
08/10/2026
Cash
2890
0.000650
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/10/2026
15/10/2026
Cash
70139
0.015874
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/10/2026
16/10/2026
Cash
163042
0.036936
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/11/2026
03/11/2026
Cash
15365116
3.480752
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2026
04/11/2026
Cash
11732
0.002653
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/11/2026
05/11/2026
Cash
2
0.000000
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/11/2026
12/11/2026
Cash
11185
0.002533
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/11/2026
25/11/2026
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
26/11/2026
26/11/2026
Cash
79137
0.017924
Cash-settled Equity Swap
27/11/2026
27/11/2026
Cash
6884
0.001554
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/12/2026
02/12/2026
Cash
272748
0.061760
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2026
03/12/2026
Cash
15552
0.003523
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/12/2026
07/12/2026
Cash
1621
0.000366
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/12/2026
10/12/2026
Cash
2099
0.000469
Cash-settled Equity Swap
16/12/2026
16/12/2026
Cash
102629
0.023225
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/12/2026
17/12/2026
Cash
167973
0.038052
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/12/2026
22/12/2026
Cash
5944
0.001337
Cash-settled Equity Swap
23/12/2026
|
23/12/2026
Cash
1078639
0.244356
Cash-settled Equity Swap
24/12/2026
24/12/2026
Cash
23064
0.005224
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/01/2027
05/01/2027
Cash
993
0.000222
Cash-settled Equity Swap
06/01/2027
06/01/2027
Cash
14720
0.003333
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/04/2027
07/04/2027
Cash
444636
0.100721
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/05/2027
04/05/2027
Cash
53500
0.012120
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/06/2027
02/06/2027
Cash
10012
0.002266
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
10946
0.002479
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/06/2029
04/06/2029
Cash
17211
0.003897
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2030
22/05/2030
Cash
11526
0.002610
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/07/2030
02/07/2030
Cash
45932
0.010402
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/07/2035
13/07/2035
Cash
29582
0.006699
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/07/2035
19/07/2035
Cash
82962
0.018794
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/09/2035
28/09/2035
Cash
8362
0.001889
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/10/2035
11/10/2035
Cash
544
0.000123
Cash-settled Equity Swap
25/10/2035
25/10/2035
Cash
68082
0.015423
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/11/2035
08/11/2035
Cash
15398
0.003481
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/11/2035
09/11/2035
Cash
14720
0.003326
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/11/2035
22/11/2035
Cash
33996
0.007696
Sub Total 8.B2
27755456
6.287398%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
6.231390
7.127927%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
21-Nov-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London
Sponsor in South Africa: Merrill Lynch South Africa (Pty) Ltd t/a BofA