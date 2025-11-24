OLX Group ("OLX"), a global online classifieds leader with nearly 60 million daily listings across seven markets1 and a subsidiary of Prosus, has reported strong financial results for the first six months ended 30 September 2025.

Revenue grew 22% (17% 2 ) year-on-year to US$473 million, from US$389 million in 1HY25.

) year-on-year to US$473 million, from US$389 million in 1HY25. Adjusted EBITDA increased 52% (44%) year-on-year to US$231 million, expanding margins by 10 percentage points to 49%.

Adjusted EBIT grew 59% (51%) from the prior period to US$205 million.

"I am very proud that our strategy is delivering meaningful results. By keeping our focus on core categories and the rapid scaling of our proprietary AI across the business to improve customer success, we are already showing great progress just a year after repositioning the company," said Christian Gisy, CEO of OLX Group. "While we remain committed to organically driving growth, the acquisition of leading French motors platform La Centrale has shown that we are well-positioned to capitalise on strategic opportunities to expand our footprint in Western Europe."

Progress against strategy

OLX's strong performance was fuelled by growth across its core categories of Motors, Real Estate, and Jobs. Additionally, OLX continued to innovate its product offering, elevating the professional customer and end-user experience with cutting-edge AI solutions. Within its core categories:

Motors delivered an impressive 27% revenue growth, driven by enhanced monetisation, innovative dealer tools, improved advertising solutions, and search optimisations that generated more leads for customers.

delivered an impressive 27% revenue growth, driven by enhanced monetisation, innovative dealer tools, improved advertising solutions, and search optimisations that generated more leads for customers. Real estate showed strong growth, with revenue up 26%, and gains across B2C and C2C segments, supported by GenAI-powered posting forms, unified app migration, and pricing innovations that improved listing visibility and engagement.

showed strong growth, with revenue up 26%, and gains across B2C and C2C segments, supported by GenAI-powered posting forms, unified app migration, and pricing innovations that improved listing visibility and engagement. Jobs demonstrated resilience, with 12% revenue growth, despite difficult market conditions. Results were powered by an updated offering and monetisation gains, as well as AI-powered job matching and revamped employer dashboard features that boosted retention rates.

OLX strengthened its footprint in Western Europe with the acquisition3 of French motors platform La Centrale, complementing the company's existing motors portfolio in an attractive and compelling market. The company also announced the sale of non-core assets in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, along with Polish services platform Fixly and Romanian real estate finance platform Kiwi Finance4, in reinforcing its strategic focus on high-growth markets and core categories.

AutoTrader continues to be the top partner for auto dealers in South Africa. The company launched AutoTrader Intelligence, an AI-powered platform combining over 30 years of market expertise with advanced artificial intelligence. AutoTrader Intelligence introduces a number of first-to-market innovations that surface unique car features for consumers, generate professional vehicle descriptions in seconds (saving dealers up to 10,000 hours), recommend personalised shopping experiences, enhance vehicle imagery, and deliver real-time pricing and market trends to accelerate seller decision-making.

"AutoTrader Intelligence represents the next step in our innovation journey," says George Mienie, CEO of AutoTrader. "It's about using data and technology to better serve car-buying consumers and car-selling dealers, creating a car-shopping experience that leverages intelligence that makes complexity disappear."

Property24 strengthened its position as South Africa's most trusted digital property marketplace through breakthrough data-driven innovations designed to accelerate transactions across rental and sales markets. Key launches include the TenantPlus product, providing verified affordability and identity insights for faster placements, plus enhanced Branded Alerts and WhatsApp Leads delivering more qualified prospects to agents.

"Property24 is proud to take the next step in our consumer-facing innovation journey through the launch of our TenantPlus product. This product covers a tenant screening solution together with valuable market information, to reduce frictions in the rental journey and empower tenants and landlords with information to make better decisions," says Nalen Naidoo, CEO of Property24.

The platform's AI-driven development culture encourages the exploration of solutions for the independent agencies and small businesses that form the backbone of South Africa's property market.

Industry-leading AI innovation

OLX is investing US$20 million this fiscal year in AI capabilities and has deployed more than 60 AI use cases across its platforms, with 10 generative AI solutions implemented in the first half of the fiscal year. This investment is delivering measurable impact, with AI and innovation helping to build efficiencies, drive automation, improve trust and safety, and deliver agentic intelligence for users and professional customers.

Among these breakthrough solutions, OLX's new GenAI-enabled posting feature automatically generates ad attributes and descriptions for all categories. This reduces time and effort to post by 35-55% across real estate, electronics, home and garden, and other categories, and ad quality has improved by up to 37% with higher quality and quantity of descriptive attributes.

About OLX Group

OLX is a global digital marketplace leader that builds platforms to facilitate trade, serving tens of millions of professional sellers and consumers across Europe and South Africa every month. Leveraging scale and powerful AI innovation across its trusted brands (including AutoTrader, OLX, Otomoto, Property24, and more), OLX helps people sell and buy cars, find housing, get jobs, buy and sell household goods, and much more. OLX Group is the classifieds business of Prosus, a global technology company and the power behind the leading lifestyle ecommerce brands in Latin America, Europe and India. For more information on OLX, visit www.olxgroup.com.

About AutoTrader

AutoTrader is a leading motoring marketplace in South Africa. The company has evolved into a fully digital business that attracts over 15 million visits each month to its online platforms, where car shoppers conduct over 55 million searches across more than 130,000 monthly listings.

Leveraging live market data and the recently launched AutoTrader Intelligence, combines AI solutions and automotive expertise to create a smarter, faster, and more personalised car-buying and selling experience.

About Property24

Property24 is a leading property portal in South Africa. Property24 is passionate about helping people find their perfect homes. We provide the real estate industry with a powerful brand-building and marketing platform, offering unmatched opportunities to connect with buyers and renters actively searching for property online.

1 OLX operates in Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, Portugal, France, South Africa and Ukraine. 2 Growth percentages in brackets are in local currency terms, excluding the impact of acquisitions and disposals (M&A), unless otherwise stated. 3 Transaction closed on 17 November 2025 4 OLX signed an agreement to sell Uzbekistan on 4 August 2025, Kazakhstan on 21 October 2025, and Fixly on 29 October 2025. The company closed the sale of Kiwi Finance on 1 August 2025.

