ACL Digital Celebrates AWS Advanced Tier Partner Status for the Fourth Year Running, Reinforcing Digital Engineering Leadership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ACL Digital, an ALTEN Group company and a global leader in AI-led digital & system engineering, proudly announces the achievement of AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status for the fourth consecutive year. This milestone reflects ACL Digital's continued excellence in cloud transformation, customer success, and its commitment to delivering innovative AWS-based solutions across industries.

As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner , ACL Digital empowers enterprises to design, build, migrate, and manage their cloud workloads seamlessly, ensuring secure, scalable, and cost-optimized operations on AWS. Leveraging its strong cloud engineering foundation, the company has been instrumental in helping organizations accelerate time-to-market and unlock tangible business value across IoT, AI/ML, and data analytics initiatives.

ACL Digital has also earned AWS Service Delivery recognitions across multiple core services, including AWS IoT Core, AWS Lambda, Amazon DynamoDB, Amazon CloudFront, AWS CloudFormation, Amazon API Gateway, and Amazon Kinesis, demonstrating its proven success in delivering reliable and production-grade AWS solutions.

With a team of over 100 AWS-certified experts, including solution architects, cloud and AI engineers, and DevOps professionals, ACL Digital brings deep domain expertise and technical proficiency to tackle complex enterprise challenges, driving scalability, performance, and continuous innovation.

Ramandeep Singh, CEO of ACL Digital, said, "Achieving AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner status for the fourth consecutive year reflects our long-standing commitment to Digital engineering excellence and innovation. Our collaboration with AWS goes beyond technology - it's about empowering enterprises to accelerate digital transformation with agility, intelligence, and trust. As we continue to invest in next-generation cloud, AI, and IoT capabilities, our vision is to help customers harness AWS to build resilient, data-driven, and future-ready organizations."

About ACL Digital

ACL Digital , part of the ALTEN Group, is a trusted AI-led, Digital & Systems Engineering Partner driving innovation by designing and building intelligent systems across the full technology stack - from chip to cloud. By integrating AI and data-powered solutions, we help enterprises accelerate digital transformation, optimize operations, and achieve scalable business outcomes.

Partner with us to turn complexity into clarity and shape the future of your organization.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1245971/2410332/ACL_Digital_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/acl-digital-celebrates-aws-advanced-tier-partner-status-for-the-fourth-year-running-reinforcing-digital-engineering-leadership-302624062.html