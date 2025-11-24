Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2025) - LBank Exchange, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, has listed JuChain (JU) at 12:00 on November 21, 2025 (UTC). Users are able to access the JU/USDT trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/ju_usdt.

About JuChain

JuChain is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain platform built to serve as an on-chain traffic hub and user growth engine. By pioneering a traffic finance model, it connects users, developers, and applications through a seamless and scalable infrastructure. Powered by its proprietary JPoSA (JuChain Proof of Stake Authorization) consensus mechanism, JuChain achieves sub-second transaction confirmations with a one-second block time and ultra-low fees, making it ideal for efficient decentralized applications.

JuChain redefines blockchain from static infrastructure into a dynamic ecosystem that drives user engagement and financial growth. Its mission is to integrate millions of users into a single traffic network, accelerating the growth of developers and decentralized applications across industries.

Core Features

JuChain functions as an on-chain traffic hub, aggregating and distributing user flows across diverse decentralized applications. It emphasizes user engagement rather than just transaction count, providing developers with a ready-made user base that significantly shortens the time needed for adoption. Through smart algorithms, it identifies and promotes top-performing dApps, ensuring a fair and efficient ecosystem where quality projects thrive.

As a user growth engine, JuChain integrates referral tools, reward systems, and gamified features to enhance retention and organic community expansion. It provides an environment where users can move smoothly across multiple dApps, contributing to sustained ecosystem activity.

The platform also delivers high-performance financial infrastructure with near-instant settlement, minimal fees, and compatibility with complex trading and payment use cases. Its unique traffic finance mechanism transforms engagement into tangible assets, allowing both users and developers to benefit from on-chain participation and data monetization.

Technical Advantages

JuChain's architecture ensures high-speed performance and low-cost scalability. The network supports one-second block times and achieves finality within two to three seconds. Transaction fees remain below 0.001 JU, hundreds of times lower than traditional networks, making it suitable for microtransactions and high-frequency usage.

The blockchain is fully EVM-compatible, allowing developers to migrate existing Ethereum-based projects effortlessly. It supports parallel processing, modular upgrades, and robust developer tools such as sponsored transaction nodes and real-time traffic dashboards. This technical foundation makes JuChain both flexible and future-ready for large-scale decentralized adoption.

JPoSA Consensus Mechanism

JuChain's proprietary JPoSA consensus combines Proof of Stake and Proof of Authority to achieve a balanced system of security, efficiency, and decentralization. It utilizes a three-tier validator structure composed of core, standby, and candidate nodes to maintain resilience while ensuring fairness and accessibility. Dual staking options, dynamic cycle adjustments, and fast synchronization contribute to network stability.

Performance-wise, JuChain achieves a one-second block time, one-second confirmation, and can withstand up to one-third validator faults while maintaining thousands of transactions per second. This positions JPoSA as a top-tier consensus solution for real-time blockchain operations.

Tokenomics

JuChain has introduced the JU token as the cornerstone of its economic model. The total genesis supply is 210,000,000 JU. Of this, 3% (6,300,000 JU) was distributed through the Initial Offering, with the remaining 97% allocated to community and computing contributors over time. The network features a fixed daily emission of 72,000 JU, divided among computing contributors (80%), the JuChain Foundation (10%), and partner nodes (10%).

A halving model is implemented every four years to sustain value and control inflation. By year four, daily emissions are expected to reduce to 36,000 JU, ensuring long-term scarcity while maintaining incentives for participation.

Token Utility

JU serves multiple purposes within the ecosystem. It is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and as a reward for validators and contributors. Beyond securing the network, JU facilitates cross-chain operations, liquidity incentives, and in-app payments across dApps. Its integration into the traffic finance model allows JU to function as both a utility and governance asset, linking real user activity to value creation.

Roadmap Highlights

JuChain's development roadmap reflects its strategic vision to become the leading traffic hub of Web3. Initial phases have focused on launching the mainnet and establishing validator networks. Subsequent stages will enhance ecosystem interoperability, expand developer grants, and introduce cross-chain bridges. Future milestones include global partnerships, the deployment of next-generation growth tools, and the scaling of on-chain traffic monetization frameworks.

